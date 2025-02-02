Duke basketball has watched Cooper Flagg blossom into an immediate household name this season. However, fans of the Blue Devils know you really become a legend in Durham by shredding rival North Carolina.

Flagg did just that — delivering an epic 21 points in his first Duke-UNC game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. And his stellar rivalry debut game got fans buzzing nonstop.

“Copper Flagg is the real deal. Unbelievable talent!” one fan posted on X as Flagg led the 87-70 rout.

But even national media couldn't help but chime in. Dick Vitale was one, as the longtime ESPN analyst was left in awe of the Duke freshman.

“All I can say is in 45 years at ESPN, I have not seen a player as young as Cooper Flagg so skilled. He's in his own world. He is THAT GOOD!” Vitale posted on his X account.

Even former Duke great Jay Williams handed Flagg a strong description, which dropped before the freshman's highly anticipated Duke-UNC debut.

“Cooper Flagg is the most complete player Duke has had,” Williams said on College Gameday.

Cooper Flagg reacts to Duke-North Carolina debut

Flagg not only swiftly attacked the Tar Heels on the scoring end. He dished out seven assists and hauled down eight rebounds.

“It was an incredible game, incredible atmosphere,” Flagg told reporters after the win. “The students really brought it tonight. It was really fun to get out there an get the win.”

Flagg has shown early signs of snatching the Naismith Award — handed annually to the nation's top basketball player. The 6-foot-9 forward dominated opponents by averaging 19.9 points per game before the UNC contest. But did the energy feel different with UNC on the other side?

“A little bit,” Flagg admitted. “But you can definitely feel a different energy about tonight.”

The Newport, Maine native Flagg and Duke took a commanding 22-point halftime lead against the Blue Devils' hated rival. North Carolina managed to outscore Duke in the second half 45-40. However, Flagg now knows what it's like to taste victory over the Tar Heels. And he got the CBB world buzzing once again.