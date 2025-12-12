JuJu Watkins likely never imagined that she would go to her first USA Basketball senior-level training camp while rehabbing from a serious injury, but she's seemingly taking it in stride. After being tapped for the Team USA honor, the USC women's basketball star gave an update to the media about how she's feeling at this stage of her recovery from her torn ACL.

“You know, I'm just taking it one day at a time. [I'm] really enjoying the [recovery] process. You know, I would love to be playing, but this is just where I'm at right now, and I've accepted that,” Watkins started, according to a video from the Washington Post's Kareem Copeland. “[I'm] just continuing to work every day, and I've learned a lot about myself through this process — just about myself, about the game.”

Watkins joins Lauren Betts as the only two NCAA players invited to USA Basketball's senior team training camp after both won gold medals in junior-level competition. The camp, which is taking place at Duke University from December 12-14 and led by current Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson, is meant to be an opportunity to evaluate players to decide who will end up making the final Team USA roster for the World Cup in September 2026.

JuJu talking a bit about her rehab process. pic.twitter.com/6wT6c9nAOE — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) December 12, 2025

Watkins is currently sitting out the college basketball season as she recovers from the ACL tear. She suffered the serious injury during USC's matchup against Mississippi State in the second round of last season's NCAA Tournament, leading to the Wooden Award winner's decision to stay on the sidelines for the entire 2025-26 campaign.

As a result of her recovery, Watkins is unable to participate in on-court drills. However, her presence there is still important, as she needs to learn about the women's national team's program and operations so that she remains an eligible choice for Team USA's final lineup.