BYU Cougars freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa delivered the kind of performance that reminds everyone why he entered college basketball as one of the most hyped prospects in years. The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 powered No. 10 BYU to a stunning 67-64 comeback win over the Clemson Tigers at Madison Square Garden.

After the game, The Field of 68’s Rob Dauster asked him whether he felt the performance put the nation “on notice” amid the rising buzz around Kansas Jayhawks star Darryn Peterson and Duke Blue Devils star Cameron Boozer. Dybantsa responded by grounding the conversation in respect while still making a confident statement about his draft outlook.

“They’re great players. I’m just going to play my game every night, and we’ll see the deciding factor when the draft comes up,” Dybantsa said on The Field of 68. “I’m going to bet on myself to be the best player I can be. If you ask me who I think is going to be the number one pick, I’m going to pick myself. But they’re great players, and they deserve that.”

NEW: @RobDauster with @BYUMBB's AJ Dybantsa following his HUGE second half in their THRILLING win over Clemson! 🔥 "If you ask me who I think is gonna be the No. 1 pick in the Draft, I'm picking myself" 👀 🎥: https://t.co/fhvCPMh1Z7 pic.twitter.com/BQUjoSsfU3 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 10, 2025

Dybantsa arrived at BYU with enormous expectations, though early-season hype has also largely gone to fellow freshmen stars like Peterson and Boozer. That shift contributed to Dybantsa being ranked No. 2 or No. 3 in various early NBA mock drafts.

Dybantsa’s belief in himself was matched by his production. In the second half alone, he grabbed seven rebounds and assisted on multiple key possessions. The BYU star scored 22 of his 28 points after halftime as the Cougars erased a 22-point deficit in the Jimmy V Classic.

When Dauster asked him about BYU’s dramatic turnaround against Clemson, Dybantsa explained that the turnaround came from an energy shift.

“I mean, we were just playing with more pace. In the first half we came out sluggish, got down 20,” Dybantsa added. “But we picked it up, played at our own pace, and we’re a way better team than how we played in that first half.”

The game ultimately ended with Robert Wright III drilling a buzzer-beating three to secure BYU’s largest second-half comeback in school history.

ROBERT WRIGHT III WINS IT FOR BYU AT THE BUZZER TO CAP OFF A 22-POINT COMEBACK 🚨 What a finish at MSG!pic.twitter.com/4h9Wi23uEz — ClutchPoints CBB (@ClutchpointsCBB) December 10, 2025

With months left in the season, Dybantsa has positioned himself firmly back in the No. 1 pick conversation, and performances like this ensure the high-powered buzz is only getting started.