Purdue didn’t need a speech full of fire at halftime. It just required Matt Painter’s reminder to defend. And the sixth-ranked Boilermakers responded with one of their most dominant second-half stretches of the season. All part of blowing past Minnesota 85-57.

While they were clinging to a 35-32 lead after allowing the Gophers to close the half on a 17-8 run, Painter told his team the solution was simple.

What did Matt Painter tell @BoilerBall at halftime to ignite a 19-2 burst to start the second half?@TheAndyKatz got the answer 👇 pic.twitter.com/r0J0mXGSEL — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We had to be better defensively,” Painter said. “We had opportunities on offense, but from a defensive standpoint, we just had to clean things up. Eliminate their threes, stop the back cuts, get in a stance, and just be better.”

Purdue's defense showed its championship mettle against Minnesota

Purdue (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten) immediately translated that message into a 19-2 run, part of a larger 21-0 burst, to open the half, turning a tense conference matchup into a rout. Trey Kaufman-Renn powered inside for an early layup, Oscar Cluff followed with another, and Braden Smith drilled a three that ignited the crowd and the Boilers’ defensive surge.

Article Continues Below

Smith, who Painter praised for “active hands” and elite anticipation, finished with 15 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and five steals despite playing through a sprained left hand. His defensive disruption keyed Purdue’s run. His biggest highlights included a pair of steals that led directly to transition scores.

“You can’t go on runs like that unless you get stops,” Painter said. “Our attention to detail defensively really helped us.”

Kaufman-Renn and Cluff each added 14 points and double-digit rebounds. At the same time, Daniel Jacobsen scored 11, and Fletcher Loyer added 10 for a Purdue team that outrebounded Minnesota 46-23. They also held the Gophers (5-5, 1-1) to 7-of-26 shooting after halftime.

For Painter, the response carried added weight after Saturday’s 23-point loss to Iowa State.

“Champions get off the canvas,” he said. “Everybody gets knocked down. What matters is how you respond.”

Purdue responded emphatically, with defense, discipline, and a reminder of why the Boilermakers still expect to contend for the Big Ten and beyond.