Kansas star Darryn Peterson could be the top target of several NBA teams during next June's draft. However, the projected No. 1 pick hit a speed bump early this season. After appearing in Kansas' first two games, Peterson missed seven games due to a hamstring strain.

However, the Freshman phenom returned from a month-long absence during Sunday's 80-60 win over Missouri and made it through unscathed. Peterson played 23 minutes during the blowout victory, posting 17 points, three rebounds and an assist on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 from three.

Kansas head coach Bill Self told 247 Sports that Peterson has practiced with “no issues” following the win and is on track to play on Saturday vs. NC State.

Darryn Peterson returns from hamstring injury amid competition for No. 1 draft spot

Peterson's play over the next several months will be among the top storylines surrounding college basketball and the NBA. The 18-year-old has averaged 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 53.8 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from three across his three appearances.

While Peterson is currently the consensus No. 1 pick in mock drafts, BYU's AJ Dybansta and Duke's Cameron Boozer are not far behind.

“Peterson's dynamic three-level scoring, impressive physical tools, defensive tenacity and competitive intangibles place him among the most complete and impactful freshman guards in recent memory,” ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote in his latest mock draft. “There's room for debate around the No. 1 spot as the season unfolds, but Peterson would likely be the choice if the draft took place today. The prospect of an extended absence, however, would leave the door open for Dybantsa and Boozer to gain ground.”

Dybansta turned in an electrifying performance on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The BYU star posted 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead his team back from a 22-point second-half deficit during a win over Clemson.

Meanwhile, Boozer has averaged 23.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 56/37/77 shooting splits across 10 appearances with Duke.