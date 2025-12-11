Kentucky walked off the Rupp Arena floor with a 103–67 win over NC Central and a head coach who looked anything but satisfied. The 36-point margin snapped a two-game skid, but Mark Pope made it clear afterward that the victory did little to ease his growing frustration with a team he says is nowhere close to Kentucky’s standard.

“We just have a standard we have to live up to, and we’re not,” Pope said flatly. “And we have to. So we’ll be fighting until we do.”

That message echoed throughout a night defined less by the score and more by Pope’s boiling point. His anger erupted eight minutes before halftime, when a turnover by Brandon Garrison led to a jogging recovery and an NC Central dunk. Pope stormed onto the floor during the timeout, lit into Garrison, and benched him for the rest of the game. Players later confirmed he even snapped a clipboard over his knee.

It was a rare public display of fury, but one Pope felt was overdue.

“We don’t know what it means to compete yet, which is terrifying,” he said. “But we will. We’re gonna learn. We’re learning fast.”

Defensive issues stood out once again for Kentucky

Article Continues Below

Even in a blowout, the defensive issues that doomed Kentucky in losses to Gonzaga, North Carolina, and other high-major opponents resurfaced. Pope rattled off a list of concerns. Poor ball-screen pressure, late gap help, weak-side lapses, and unnecessary fouls. All indicators, he said, of a team not yet ready for the battles ahead.

“We’ve got to get guys outside of themselves, living and dying for this team, this gym, this fanbase,” Pope said. “And so far, I’ve done a poor job eliciting that.”

Otega Oweh, who scored 21 points, echoed his coach’s urgency. “We’ve got to be sick and tired of the same thing,” he said. “The message he sent tonight was good for us.”

Kentucky, now 6–4 and 0–4 against quality opponents, faces Indiana next. It's a measuring-stick moment for a team Pope insists must harden fast.

“This isn’t going to stand,” he said. “We’re going to find our competitive spirit, or we’re going to die trying.”