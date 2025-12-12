Tulsa, New Mexico lands broadcast home on Urban Edge Network

Urban Edge Network will be the broadcast home of Saturday's Tulsa, New Mexico game in partnership with the Texas Legends.

Urban Edge Network is broadcasting another college basketball game in conjunction with the Texas Legends. Tulsa and New Mexico are set to square off on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 3 PM EST.

The game will be airing on Urban Edge Network, an emerging digital platform largely dedicated to amplifying HBCU and multicultural content, and offers a wide array of live sports programming, including college matchups, high school games, and NBA G League broadcasts.

The Tulsa Men's Basketball team enters this contest with a stellar 9-1 record, their only minor stumble being a loss to Kansas State back on November 17th. Their offensive identity is largely forged behind the arc; they are a prolific three-point shooting team, averaging eleven attempts per game and connecting at an impressive 39% clip. Furthermore, the Golden Hurricane displays a comprehensive mastery of the game's fundamentals, consistently outperforming their opponents in crucial statistical categories, including rebounding, assists, turnovers forced, and steals.

Across the court, the New Mexico Lobos have constructed their own winning formula, boasting a strong 8-2 record. Their two defeats came against in-state rival New Mexico State and in the prestigious Hall of Fame game versus Nebraska. The Lobos have proven to be an adept and disruptive defensive force. They specialize in creating chaos for opposing offenses, evident in their high averages of 15.7 forced turnovers and 8.1 steals per game. This high-pressure defense is further bolstered by a significant presence in the paint, where they tally 3.3 blocks per contest.

The game will be broadcast on Urban Edge Network's website on Saturday afternoon, as well as its mobile and connected TV Apps.

