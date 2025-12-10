Baylor women’s basketball guard Jana Van Gytenbeek recorded the program’s first triple-double since 2022 in a 90-36 win over Alabama State on Tuesday, placing her alongside Brittney Griner on one of the shortest statistical lists in program history.

Van Gytenbeek secured her 10th rebound with 1:28 remaining, completing a 10-point, 13-assist and 10-rebound performance that marked just the eighth triple-double ever by a Baylor player. She becomes the fourth Baylor player to reach the milestone, joining Griner, Alexis Jones and Jordan Lewis, according to the program.

The triple-double topped off a dominant afternoon for No. 13 Baylor, which extended its win streak to six and improved to 7-0 at home. The Bears opened the game on a 9-0 run behind early pressure and three first-quarter three-pointers from sophomore guard Taliah Scott, who led all scorers with 30 points. Scott shot 7-for-11 from the field, made 5 of 7 attempts from deep and hit all 11 of her free throws. Van Gytenbeek scored all 10 of her points in the first half as Baylor built a 53-17 lead at halftime while shooting more efficiently from the perimeter than inside.

Baylor received additional help from Kiersten Johnson, who scored 13 points, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who added 10 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Alabama State was held to 25.8% shooting and was led by Kaitlyn Bryant’s nine points.

The afternoon was also shaped by the atmosphere, with more than 3,000 elementary students in attendance for Future Bears Day.

Van Gytenbeek said, “I lost my voice during this game, but I loved when Taliah (Scott) hit her three free throws and got to six-seven and I wanted that all week,” as reported by Parker Rehm of Fox 44 News. Scott, who delivered the anticipated “67th point,” said, “I was the main one saying, I didn’t want to get it, and I was the one who scored it. Anything for the kids.”

As the anticipation built before Scott’s three free throws, she later admitted, “That’s the most nervous I’ve ever been. I’m happy I was able to do it … it made their day.”

Baylor next faces No. 2 Texas on Sunday in Fort Worth. Alabama State returns home to host South Carolina State on Friday.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.