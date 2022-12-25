By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Philadelphian Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their rather painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

Both the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 27-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and co. who was playing catch-up for the majority of the night. Nonetheless, when Dallas took the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter, they never relinquished it and went on to win 40-34.

The Eagles had two 10-point leads in the game, but they couldn’t maintain their advantage as they struggled taking care of the football. They had four total turnovers in the contest, leading to 20 Cowboys points. Dallas even scored the final 13 points, six of which were the result of a Minshew interception and a Miles Sanders fumble.

Minshew, who threw two interceptions, admitted that their failure to keep the ball in their possession eventually doomed them.

“We shot ourselves in the foot. At the end of the day, can’t turn the ball over four times,” Minshew said, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Of course the loss is not a reason to panic for the Eagles. While they collapsed against the Cowboys, they still put up a valiant effort even in the absence of their injured QB1 Jalen Hurts. Gardner Minshew himself provided home that he can be a reliable QB–as long as he can take care of the ball better.

Still, it’s hard not to have some regrets about the game. They had a chance to win, but they let the Cowboys easily take it away from them.

With the loss, the Eagles are unable to secure the NFC West division title. But they have another chance to do so when they play the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.