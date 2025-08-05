Shaquille O’Neal is all in on the Dallas Cowboys, and he’s putting his pride on the line to prove it. On a new episode of “The Big Podcast With Shaq,” the Hall of Famer declared that his Cowboys will take down the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 1 matchup, BroBible reports. And if they don’t, he’s prepared for some serious embarrassment.

“If the Cowboys don’t win, I’ll wear that Charles Barkley dress on The Strip,” O’Neal told co-host Adam Lefkoe, referring to Barkley’s unforgettable Weight Watchers commercial outfit. “I will wear that dress in front of my restaurant at the Paris Hotel.” That’s the kind of confidence that can only come from a true believer.

This isn’t the first time Shaq’s faith in the Cowboys has come with a wild twist. Back in 2015, he promised Rich Eisen that if Dallas didn’t beat the Eagles without Tony Romo, he’d wear a Cowboys cheerleader uniform, pom-poms and all. The Cowboys went on to lose 33-27 in overtime and finished a dreadful 4-12. Unsurprisingly, that outfit never saw the light of day.

Article Continues Below

Betting against the champs

Shaq might want to consider hedging this time around. The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles are seven-point favorites heading into the matchup, according to most sportsbooks. Dallas enters the season with plenty of question marks, including how quickly new head coach Brian Schottenheimer can turn things around and how well Dak Prescott can perform in his first game back after season-ending surgery.

Still, O’Neal isn’t backing down. Whether it’s blind faith or some insider confidence, Shaquille O’Neal is standing by his team. And if things go south, NFL fans might witness a seven-foot, 300-pound man in a dress made famous by Charles Barkley, right in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip.

More Celebrity News
The Hunting Wives, Angel Reese
Angel Reese has 1 big question about The Hunting Wives after being left ‘unsatisfied’Burtland Dixon ·
Cameron Brink, Gorjana
Cameron Brink turns heads with new ‘fierce’ endorsementBurtland Dixon ·
Joe Budden, Jeff Teague
Joe Budden presses Jeff Teague to reveal who made him backtrack over LeBron James commentsBurtland Dixon ·
WWE stars Nikki Bella and John Cena, whose relationship was mentioned by Becky Lynch.
WWE’s Becky Lynch savagely roasts Nikki Bella, ex John CenaAndrew Korpan ·
Shannon Sharpe, Shannon Sharpe case
Shannon Sharpe cracks ‘light pockets’ joke after asking for $5k backBurtland Dixon ·
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was welcomed by Eli Manning, who also went to Ole Miss, at training camp.
Eli Manning’s Jaxson Dart gift comes with Ole Miss jokeAndrew Korpan ·