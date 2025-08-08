The Philadelphia Eagles captured their second Super Bowl title in 2024, following their unforgettable first win in 2017. The latest victory opened the door to a familiar debate, which Eagles team was better? When asked this very question on the podcast Exciting Mics by hosts Reed Blankenship and Cooper DeJean, veteran center Jason Kelce offered an answer that just might catch people off guard.

“I think, especially by the time we had been in the Super Bowl, we had already lost our starting quarterback. Jason Peters is out, Darren Sproles was out. Listen, we won, but it took everything we had to beat the Patriots. You guys beat the team that's been the best team in the NFL for pretty much what, Pat Mahomes has been in the Conference Championship every year of his career. He just finished his seventh season. You guys, like, it wasn't even close. Watching how you guys ended the season, I don't know how you could realistically think that we would beat you guys,” Kelce admitted.

After answering honestly, the All-Pro center's drive took over.

“But I'll tell you this, just being a competitor, we would beat the f**k out of you guys,” Kelce said with a laugh.

The 2017 Eagles, with backup quarterback Nick Foles starting after MVP candidate Carson Wentz tore his ACL, defeated Tom Brady’s New England Patriots 41-33 in a high-scoring Super Bowl. Despite the injuries, including the losses of starting quarterback Wentz, All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters, and running back Darren Sproles, the team secured the NFC’s top seed and won a close playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. They then delivered a dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LII.

In comparison, the 2024 Eagles entered the postseason healthy. After a slow start to the season, they went on a 10-game winning streak following their Week 5 bye. In the playoffs, they defeated the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams in close contests, and in the NFC Championship, they beat the Washington Commanders 55-23. The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 and won Super Bowl LIX.

The numbers speak for themselves. Over the final two games of the 2024 postseason, the Eagles scored a total of 92 points, 55 against the Commanders and 40 against the Chiefs. On paper, the advantage is obvious. The 2017 Eagles had four All-Pros, including Wentz, who missed the postseason. Meanwhile, the 2024 team featured six All-Pros, all of whom stayed healthy and contributed throughout the entire postseason.