In a major development, 51-year-old Robert Capone, owner of the Philadelphia-based marketing and booking firm Overtime Promotions, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to selling fake Jason Kelce autographed memorabilia, according to Ben Burrows of Cllct. These include three third-degree felonies, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, theft by deception, and deceptive business practices, along with a first-degree misdemeanor for forgery.

The fraudulent scheme centered around over 1,100 forged memorabilia items, falsely bearing the signature of retired Eagles legend Jason Kelce. The memorabilia was purportedly signed during a supposed appearance by Kelce at the Valley Forge Casino Hotel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, on June 11–12, 2024. The items were then sold through Capone’s firm and the Diamond Legends memorabilia store, amassing an estimated value of $200,000.

Initially, Capone was charged alongside two others, LeeAnn Branco, 43, an independent contractor for Beckett Authentication, and Joseph Parenti, 39, owner of Diamond Legends. The three faced a total of 60 felony counts in January 2025. However, charges against Branco and Parenti were dropped in June after newly surfaced evidence cleared them of involvement in the forgery scheme.

Court records reveal that Alfred P. Sicoli, 51, of Penndel, Pennsylvania, was contracted by Capone to physically forge Jason Kelce’s autograph and include inscriptions on the fake merchandise. Sicoli was formally charged in March for his role.

Restitution for the victims will be determined following a pre-sentencing investigation that evaluates the full extent of the damage.

Jason Kelce, the central figure whose name was used in the scam, is a revered figure in Philadelphia. The former sixth-round draft pick played his entire NFL career with the Eagles, earning seven Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro honors, and helping lead the team to a Super Bowl title before retiring after the 2023 season. He now contributes to ESPN's NFL coverage, maintaining a strong presence in the football world.