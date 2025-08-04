What is Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley‘s best attribute?

Is it his impressive performances in the weight room, where he can move iron like few other players in the NFL? Or maybe his unique blend of speed and power that makes him nearly unstoppable behind the Eagles' line? How about his spatial awareness, with an uncanny ability to jump over a would-be defender even with his back turned?

Well, in the humble opinion of the Eagles' 2,000-yard rusher, it's not just about walking the walk, but also talking the talk, as, during training camp, Barkley called his ability to talk crap to his defensive teammates his best attribute.

“I was kinda the newbie last year,” Saquon Barkley told reporters via CBS. “Getting my feet wet, seeing what my role is … something that I'm really good at is talking crap and competing. I feel like that's my best attribute.”

Taking a page out of Brandon Graham's playbook, Barkley believes that using his voice during training camp is a way to get his teammates engaged, ratcheting up the level of competition as they all work together towards a common goal.

“I feel like that was an area I could help out. It's something that I've done before. We have so many leaders and so many captains on the team, which is a great thing. I feel it's a place I can help a bit more,” Barkley noted.

“Camp is hard, it's supposed to be hard. But when you have guys jawing on each other, in a friendly competition, and not being stupid, it brings out the best in us… We laugh about it in the locker room, in the huddle after. That's what football's about. Going out and getting the best of each other.”

After saying goodbye to some of the team's most vocal leaders over the past few years, with BG and Jason Kelce retiring and Darius Slay being released, the Eagles needed new players to step up and provide that veteran leadership to a young team with sustained Super Bowl aspirations. Considering Barkley is already a team captain and top player, taking on a more vocal role could only help to make his team all the more impressive heading into the fall.