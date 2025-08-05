Though the preseason is still technically a few days away, two teams just hit the war rooms to execute a good old-fashioned training camp trade, with the Philadelphia Eagles sending defensive linemen Thomas Booker IV to the Las Vegas Raiders for former fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

For the Eagles, this move is interesting because of how Vic Fangio's defense has been reshaped in the months removed from their Super Bowl win. Booker, who was on the roster back in February, has long been viewed as a deep reserve, competing with players like Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, and Byron Young, himself a former Raiders draftee, for a spot behind the starting trio of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. Bennett, by contrast, has played nearly a thousand snaps on the outside for the Raiders since being drafted out of Maryland in 2023, adding another body to the competition for Darius Slay's old spot alongside Adoree' Jackson, Kelee Ringo, and Eli Ricks.

Article Continues Below

And for the Raiders? Well, they get a Stanford-educated defender who has a much better chance of playing on their defense versus Philadelphia's and has that Super Bowl pedigree. He knows how to win, even if he didn't play much during the team's championship run, and thus, could be a great cultural addition both on and off the field.

Standing 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Bennett is unquestionably the most interesting player included in this deal, as he's appeared in 24 games with 11 starts and presents athletic upside with a 4.30 40 time. If he can become a certified player for an Eagles' secondary in need of one more proven body, this trade will look like an absolute steal. But if he can't overtake Jackson, Ringo, or even Ricks, then the Raiders might secure the W since Booker has a much cleaner role as a rotational interior defensive lineman, especially on a team that just said goodbye to Christian Wilkins.