The Philadelphia Eagles are around two weeks into training camp, but one storyline is already taking flight. Second-year cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is turning heads—and earning high praise from one of the league’s elite wideouts. DeVonta Smith, a former All-Pro and cornerstone of the Eagles offense, called Mitchell a tough matchup during training camp reps so far, signaling a leap forward for the young defender.

Mitchell was selected 22nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout career at Toledo. While his rookie campaign was steady, he’s already flashing a different gear heading into Year 2. His performance in Eagles training camp has been one of the most talked-about developments, especially after snagging multiple interceptions and locking down premier receivers like Smith and A.J. Brown in one-on-one drills.

PHLY’s Zach Berman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight Smith’s admiration for the second-year corner.

“Going against (Quinyon Mitchell), you can really see the steps that he's taking. It's not easy going against Q. He's making it tough on us, making us make contested catches.”

This kind of acknowledgment from a receiver with the pedigree of Smith—renowned for his precise route running and elite separation—suggests that Mitchell may be positioning himself among the rising talents in the NFL cornerback rankings. His ability to disrupt routes at the line of scrimmage and consistently contest throws has become a defining feature of his performance in Eagles training camp.

Article Continues Below

More importantly, Mitchell’s emergence could help stabilize a secondary that entered training camp with noticeable depth concerns. On Tuesday, the Eagles made a move to address those issues, acquiring Jakorian Bennett in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to increase competition behind Mitchell and veteran Darius Slay. With other cornerbacks like Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson underwhelming so far, Mitchell’s rapid development has become even more critical to Philadelphia’s defensive plans.

With defensive coordinator Vic Fangio continuing to implement a system that demands discipline and versatility from its corners, the former Toledo standout’s emergence could further elevate the Philadelphia defense. While the team ultimately secured a Super Bowl title in the 2024-25 season, it endured coverage breakdowns late in the previous regular season—an area the staff has prioritized tightening up ahead of 2025.

And with Week 1 approaching, a divisional showdown vs. the Dallas Cowboys, having a reliable CB1 is a luxury that cannot be overstated.

If Mitchell continues this upward trajectory, he could become one of the breakout players of the upcoming NFL season. For now, he’s already proving to be a force in camp, pushing receivers like Smith to stay sharp and helping elevate the competition across the board.