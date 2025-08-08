The Philadelphia Eagles begin their title defense in 2025 not only with the pressure of being the defending Super Bowl champions, but with a roster anchored by one of the NFL’s most dynamic talents. Saquon Barkley, after six years with the New York Giants, joined Philadelphia as a free agent in 2024—and immediately transformed the offense. Barkley exploded for a career year, posting 2,005 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 345 carries, earning his first Offensive Player of the Year award, third Pro Bowl selection, and helping the Eagles claim their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

As Philadelphia reloads for another championship run, attention is quickly turning to rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell, the No. 31 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2025 NFL Draft. Barkley’s eye-opening praise for Campbell has become one of the biggest stories of Eagles training camp, fueling excitement around a Philadelphia defense that ranked seventh in the NFL in opponent points per game last season (17.8).

NBC Sports Philly’s Reuben Frank captured Barkley’s comments in a recent feature, where Barkley did not hesitate to heap praise on the rookie.

“Super raw, like freaky athletic,” he told Frank Tuesday, “and he's going to be a problem, a real big problem for a lot of guys in the league who have to go against him and block him.”

The veteran running back even compared Campbell’s build and upside to Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, further heightening the buzz—especially with Philadelphia set to open the season against Dallas.

“He's kind of built like Micah (Parsons) a little bit,” Barkley said to Frank. “I've known Micah for a long time. So I feel like as he grows and learns the game a little bit more, you're going to be able to put him in different spots. But just raw, uber athletic, can fly (and) aggressive.”

The rookie linebacker arrives in Philadelphia fresh off an All-SEC junior season at Alabama, where he recorded 117 tackles and 5 sacks—showcasing the versatility and range needed for Vic Fangio’s defense. With Nakobe Dean sidelined by a patellar tendon tear suffered in the 2024 NFL playoffs, Campbell is already working with the starting unit alongside Zack Baun. This has given the rookie a fast track to early snaps and a significant role in his first season, as Dean continues to recover from knee surgery with no clear timetable for his return.

Barkley’s endorsement matters for a defending champion Eagles squad that wants immediate impact from its latest first-round pick. If Campbell’s transition is as smooth as Barkley predicts, his athleticism and aggression could make him the centerpiece of a retooled Philadelphia defense, and a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

With the Eagles preparing to defend their title and open the regular season against Parsons and the Cowboys, all eyes will be on Campbell to see if he can live up to the hype—and to Barkley’s warning that he’s “going to be a problem” for the rest of the NFL.