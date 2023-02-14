The Philadelphia Eagles have lost both of their coordinators this offseason in Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, however the fanbase does not seem to be too upset over losing Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

A prevailing sentiment among Eagles fans is that Jonathan Gannon was carried by the Eagles strong defensive roster. The Eagles defense allowed the Chiefs to rush for 158 yards, which was a big part of the team blowing a 24-14 halftime lead in Super Bowl 57. Gannon has been a defensive coordinator for two seasons, both spent with Nick Sirianni and the Eagles.

Nick Sirianni is now going to have to fill two coordinator spots, and it will be interesting to see who he opts to go with to replace Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen. For now, Eagles Twitter is very entertaining.

The Eagles had a very talented defensive roster, with many of those players expected to leave this offseason, and Philadelphia fans believe the talent was wasted, including @Philly__Nation in this funny tweet.

Life without Jonathan Gannon’s bland defense wasting 8 Pro Bowl/All Pro players. pic.twitter.com/enpZ5Js5o9 — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) February 14, 2023

This was not the only account to indicate that Gannon was carried by a strong defensive roster.

“Jonathan Gannon was carried by the roster this season, and he was awful in 2021. Thank you, Arizona,” wrote @BrendenDeeg_

“The Arizona Cardinals are expected to hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as their new HC, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Our prayers have been answered,” wrote @TheBirdsBlitz.

Gannon’s defense ranked 18th in points per game in 2021, and 8th in 2022.

