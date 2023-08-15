ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong doesn't believe Elon Musk actually wants to fight Mark Zuckerberg.

The two tech billionaires made headlines earlier this summer after they both declared their interest in taking part in an MMA fight. However, they've come to a standstill in recent days with Zuckerberg accusing Musk of not being serious about actually wanting to fight.

Sityodtong seems to agree as he believes Musk — who later said he'd show up at Zuckerberg's house — is essentially trying to bully the Meta founder.

“A few hours ago, Elon said that he was planning to show up to Mark’s house to fight him. Elon is one of the greatest entrepreneurs in history and I have a lot of respect for his guts, accomplishments, and intellect. However, I dislike bullying of any kind,” Sityodtong wrote in a Facebook post. “First, Elon genuinely knows nothing about fighting or martial arts despite his claims to the contrary. As a lifelong expert martial artist who has been in my fair share of scraps, I can tell simply by the way he is acting.

“The problem with most men who have never fought and/or trained seriously in martial arts is exactly what Elon is doing. They have a false sense of bravado and no understanding or appreciation for what technical skills and knowledge can do in a fight. A legit blue belt in jiu-jitsu is very dangerous to someone who knows nothing.

“As CEO of the world’s largest martial arts organization and someone involved in the fight game as my life, I know when people want to fight or not. When people want to fight, they accept a fight and simply show up. When people don’t want to fight, they do exactly what Elon has been doing. They make up excuses, conditions, and reasons for avoiding the fight. Elon has made up puzzling excuse after excuse, be it the need for surgery, the need to do it in the Coliseum in Italy, the idea of doing it through his and Mark’s foundations, the idea of a backyard practice run, etc.”

Should the fight take place, there's a raging debate over who would win. Some think it's an automatic Musk win since he's the bigger and heavier man with some judo experience. However, Zuckerberg is the more active “fighter” with a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has even won tournaments.

As far as Sityodtong is concerned, he sees the result being very straight forward.

“The global martial arts community is small,” the ONE CEO added. “Consensus from people who have trained with Mark and/or Elon is that there is a large gap in skills in favor of Mark. Mark might be new to martial arts, but he is a real martial artist. He is a legit blue belt in jiu-jitsu under Dave Camarillo and consistently trains hard multiple times a week.

“… Mark might be only 2 years into his journey as a martial artist, but he has fully adopted the warrior way of life. In my expert opinion, Mark will likely choke Elon unconscious in a fight. Elon could win by a lucky punch due to his size and weight. He’s 186cm and weighs 100kg. Mark is 171cm and weighs 70kg. However, Mark is in fighting shape and Elon is not. Mark has the gas tank for 3 rounds and Elon has the gas tank for 3 minutes. As all martial artists know, skill often trumps size when there is a large disparity in skill. I am not saying that Mark will win 100%. A fight is a fight. Elon could get lucky. What I am saying though is that Mark has a very high probability of winning.”