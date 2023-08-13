It turns out that truth is not stranger than fiction. Perhaps it would have been if a proposed “cage match” between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg had come to pass, but it seems the two tech giants will not be meeting in any kind of physical confrontation.

Apparently, Zuckerberg seemed quite serious about getting inside of a cage and engaging with Musk. However, Zuckerberg says that the head of X — known as Twitter until recently — is not as serious about a potential bout.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote on Threads, a text-based app. “I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on.”

Zuckerberg and Musk appear to have a legitimate business/social media rivalry that has picked up steam. Zuckerberg rolled out Threads last month in a bid to compete with Musk's X.

Musk followed up by sending a letter accusing Meta of misappropriating X's trade secrets and hiring ex-Twitter employees.

As a result of that exchange, an X user said that Mark Zuckerberg was being trained in jiujitsu, and Musk said he would be open to a battle against his rival.

Apparently, such an event is a long way from happening.