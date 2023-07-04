It looks like Elon Musk actually took up UFC legend Georges St-Pierre's offer.

With rumors of a Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight heating up, St-Pierre offered to train with the Twitter owner to help him in preparation.

Musk accepted the offer on Twitter and it didn't take long for them to collaborate. On Monday, St-Pierre shared a photo on Instagram of him, Musk, podcaster Lex Fridman and legendary jiu-jutsu coach Jon Danaher after a training session.

“Great training session with 3 men I really admire,” St-Pierre wrote in the caption. “Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. Not including me.”

Fridman would also share the image on Twitter with the following caption:

“Had a great training session with @elonmusk, @GeorgesStPierre, and Jon Danaher last night. Everything about this was epic!”

Musk replied soon after:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Really fun! The obvious conclusion is that I need a *lot* more training.”

Elon Musk will need all the training and help he can get as while he has a size advantage over Zuckerberg, the Meta owner already trains jiu-jitsu and even won a gold medal in his first tournament.

However, with St-Pierre and especially Danaher, he has the best help he can possibly get.

As for whether a fight between him and Zuckerberg will actually happen remains to be seen. UFC president Dana White seems to think it will and declared it would be the biggest of all time.

“This would be the biggest fight ever, in the history of the world,” White said last month. “It would break all pay-per-view records.

“… The biggest fight of all-time was Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that — it [Musk-Zuckerberg] triples what that did, there's no limit on what that thing can make.”