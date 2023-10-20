Have a first look at the first set of cards revealed for the next Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond set: Fallout. Check out the nuka-colas, the quirky characters that you know and love, and trusty companions that will now accompany you past the Wastelands and into your Friday Night game nights. Here's every Fallout card revealed during the first preview on October 19, 2023, as seen on Twitch.

Scrappy Survivors Deck

Dogmeat, Ever Loyal

Fallout's Goodest Boy is the first-ever card revealed during the live stream. The dog card that fetches aura, equipment, and junk to its user can be found in the Scrappy Survivors pre-con deck, and is an extremely great card to include in your Rin and Seri Commander deck.

Idolized

Everybody liked that. Those are the words fans of the series would recognize whenever they do something heroic, and that also shows up in this first set of cards as an enchantment aura that makes a creature stronger with the help of other nonland permanents in play on their side of the battlefield.

Science!

Dr. Madison Li

Dr. Madison Li leads the Science! precon deck, and who would have not guessed that Jeskai in the Fallout universe will be all about science? Dr. Madison Li brings back the Energy mechanic to the game, and every artifact you cast into the battlefield will give her more energy that you could use to unearth them back from the graveyard or to simply fuel your card draw.

Rex, Cyber-Hound

We got another good boy, this time on the side of Science! Rex also produces Energy for his master whenever he deals damage to opponents, which the player can then use to teach Rex new tricks! What a good boy!

Hail, Caesar

Caesar, Legion's Emperor

Caesar's Legion is one of the most infamous and iconic factions in the entirety of the Fallout franchise, and it's only fitting for it to have its own precon deck in Universes Beyond. Caesar of course leads his own faction and his card totally delivers in both flavor and mechanics: producing soldiers and overwhelming foes with sheer numbers within his legion.

Gary Clone

Gary Clones also makes an appearance here with the Squad mechanic. Watch out when these Clones attack you because they become super dangerous the more of them there are. The sheer hilarity when this card drops would already be worth everything it's going to cost you to purchase the deck this guy is coming from. Gary!

Mutant Menace

The Wise Mothman

The Commander of the final precon deck available for Fallout Universes Beyond is none other than The Wise Mothman. This precon deck is all about radiation and its harmful effects on creatures, utilizing creatures that are already affected by heavy doses of radiation.

Feral Ghoul

One of the most common foes in the Wasteland also gets a card of its own, with ghouls spreading radiation sickness to opponents with their grotesquely mutated bodies.

Other Previewed Fallout MTG Universes Beyond Cards

Intelligence Bobblehead

Bobbleheads are also getting their own cards, and are just as collectible in Magic Universes Beyond as they originally were in Fallout. These cards can appear as serialized versions in Collector's Boosters. Can you collect all seven?

V.A.T.S.

Who could forget about V.A.T.S.? No vault dweller worth their salt would go on an adventure in the Wasteland without using the V.A.T.S. system, and it's exactly what players can also use while decking it out with other players with the Fallout MTG Universes Beyond decks.

VAULT 101: Birthday Party

Vaults are also getting their own cards, and with their inclusion, we now get a total picture of how Magic's R&D Team is designing Fallout game elements into cards with flavorful mechanics, with Vault 101 representing the first hour of Fallout 3's story. Turning vaults into actual cards must have been a tough design challenge. Are vaults as sagas a good design choice?

Nuka-Cola Vending Machine

Another flavor win is the Nuka-Cola Vending Machine, an artifact that accepts mana to produce food and produces tokens whenever food is consumed. In the world of Fallout, the caps of bottled drinks become currency, so this is a very apt way to adapt that world mechanic in an MTG card.

Radstorm

Sometimes, you don't need a lot of words to encapsulate the feel of a card, and Radstorm is basically a card that you can use to exponentially increase the effects of rad poisoning with its storm and proliferate mechanics.

Mr. House, President and CEO

Another iconic character in Fallout New Vegas gets his own card and he would be pleased to know that he is immortalized with a Legendary Artifact Creature card. This card creates new Robots and creates wealth, which is basically what he does in the New Vegas strip in the game. The die-rolling aspect is also a nice touch as a reference to his gambling and casino background.

Alpha Deathclaw is one of the most powerful creatures that you can find in the Wastelands of Fallout. The Alpha Deathclaw is also a powerful card in MTG with the Monstrosity mechanic, wreaking havoc whenever it enters the battlefield or when it becomes monstrous.

Overencumbered

A core mechanic of Fallout and other Bethesda games also appears as an MTG card, and as a card, it penalizes opponents who have too many artifacts from attacking.

Reprints

Sol Ring

What's a Commander Deck without a Sol Ring? Of course, Fallout will have its own version of Commander's most iconic mana rock, represented by Pip Boy and the vault.

Arcane Signet

Of course, we also have the Arcane Signet, which is another Mana Rock often associated with Commander.

Command Tower

Of course, the Command Tower will also make its own appearance as its own reprint card in Fallout MTG Universes Beyond.

Crucible of Worlds

Fallout will also see a Crucible of Worlds reprint represented by the GECK, or the Garden of Eden Creation Kit, which I think is a very flavorful way to reprint the Crucible of Worlds in the Fallout setting. Crucible of Worlds is also a very powerful card in Magic, so this isn't a wasted reprint space either, and will definitely see play on tables around the world.

Wasteland

Having an expansion set in the Fallout universe would have been a missed opportunity if it didn't feature the land Wasteland, and so they did, with the land-destroying card making an appearance in this set. Wasteland does not only play an important part in the Fallout Universe by being its setting, Wasteland is also a powerful card that can completely derail opponents' strategies by taking away an important land from their field.

Full-Art Basic Lands

Speaking of lands, here are some of the Full-Art Basic Lands fans can expect to open in their Fallout Universes Beyond MTG products. There are two cycles: the first one features the vault dweller exploring, with the cycle having a story progression from the Plain to the Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest, seeing the vault dweller first emerging from the vault and slowly gathering new equipment and allies, while the other cycle harkening back to the isometric perspective version of older Fallout games.

Fallout MTG Universes Beyond products will come in preconstructed Commander Decks as well as in Collector's Booster Boxes, and are set to release on March 8, 2024. Expect to see more of these cards getting previewed in the next couple of weeks, with the full set of cards probably being revealed between December and January.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.