The Indianapolis Colts are looking to lock in their first preseason win of 2025 on Saturday. The team hosts the Green Bay Packers, looking to put last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens behind them. While the Colts are currently up 13-3 on the Packers in the second half, the team suffered another injury blow to their secondary. Rookie safety Hunter Wohler is out for the rest of the matchup with a foot injury, according to the Athletic's James Boyd on X (formerly Twitter).

“#Colts rookie S Hunter Wohler is out for the rest of the game with a foot injury,” posted Boyd on Saturday.

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's secondary has already been hit with injuries prior to Wohler going down on Saturday. Fellow safety Nick Cross is also nursing an injury. So are cornerbacks Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II and JuJu Brents. With the regular season approaching quickly, can the team get back to full health not only in their secondary, but throughout their defense as well?

Colts defense hounded by injuries once again

New Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Colts practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Mandatory Credit: © Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the regular season were tomorrow, the Colts would be in a bit of trouble defensively. Defensive lineman Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner and Samson Ebukam are also dealing with ailments. Three linebackers (Jaylon Carlies, Zaire Franklin and Segun Olubi) are also out. Saturday's preseason game against the Packers showed how much the depth of Anarumo's unit has been affected. Now, with Wohler's foot causing him problems, how much more can the defense take?

Hopefully, the team can get some extra rest and go into their preseason finale stronger. With so many defenders out, getting them back as quickly and safely as possible will only help the Colts moving forward. Can Indianapolis make a concerted push to get back into postseason contention with these injuries weighing them down? If not, this season might be even rockier than 2024.

