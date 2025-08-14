Aug 14, 2025 at 10:52 AM ET

A Kobe Bryant trading card has sold for $2.3 million, setting a new record for the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s most valuable card. Fanatics Collect announced Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the sale was conducted privately.

“The sale happened privately – shattering the previous record, a 1997-98 Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe, which sold for $2M in 2022,” the company posted. “Now, three years later… a new Kobe card reigns supreme.”

The previous mark of $2 million stood as the highest price for any Bryant card since 2022. Details about the buyer and the specific card design have not been disclosed, but the record-breaking transaction underscores Bryant’s enduring legacy in the sports memorabilia market.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 A collector just spent $2.3 MILLION on Kobe Bryant’s most valuable card ever. The sale happened privately – shattering the previous record, a 1997-98 Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe, which sold for $2M in 2022. Now, three years later… a new Kobe card… pic.twitter.com/j9vWMoBGoD — Fanatics Collect (@FanaticsCollect) August 13, 2025

Bryant spent his entire 20-season NBA career with the Lakers, appearing in 1,346 games and averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 44.8% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range. His accolades include the 2008 MVP award, 18 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA honors, 12 All-Defensive Team nods, two scoring titles, and five NBA championships. He also claimed two NBA Finals MVP awards, won the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest, earned four All-Star Game MVP honors, and had both his Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys retired by the Lakers.

Bryant ranks fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 33,643 points and remains the Lakers’ all-time leading scorer. He won gold medals with Team USA in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.

His career was defined by some of the most iconic performances in league history, including his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 and his 60-point farewell performance against the Utah Jazz in 2016.

The Hall of Famer’s memorabilia continues to draw high demand from collectors, with rare cards, game-worn jerseys, and autographed items consistently attracting strong bids at auctions. The $2.3 million card sale adds to a growing list of record-setting memorabilia sales for NBA legends, placing Bryant among the most sought-after names in the hobby.

Fanatics Collect’s announcement further cements Bryant’s status as both a basketball icon and a dominant presence in the sports collectibles market, five years after his death in January 2020.