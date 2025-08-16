The Boston Red Sox walked away from their series opener against the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 win. Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story came through in the clutch at the end of the game to secure the win. The veteran infielder also stole his 21st base in the fifth inning. He and Jarren Duran have been aggressive for manager Alex Cora on the base paths. Story's numbers, stand out, though.

Story's 21 stole bases this season have him at the back end of the top 20 in the league. However, his efficiency while swiping bags has him at the top of Boston's record books. The shortstop has yet to be caught stealing this season, a remarkable streak to have in mid-August. According to Major League Baseball stats, his 21 successful steals are the longest streak in modern Red Sox history.

Story has come a long way since the beginning of the season. Initially, he was one of the Red Sox's primary trade candidates once the deadline rolled around. However, Boston chose to trade Rafael Devers away among the other moves made in late July. Story remained and has served as the shortstop down the back stretch of the season. After a slow start, he has bounced back.

Albeit in different aspects, Story and Duran followed the same trajectory this season. Teams around the league, including the Kansas City Royals, had interest in Duran at the deadline. Instead, Cora saw both players stay on the roster as Boston made a push in the American League East. A successful couple of weeks has them just a few games out of the top spot in the division.

For Story and Duran, their roles have shifted over the years. Both went from All-Star talents to veteran leaders on a younger team. However, Story's dominance on the base paths is proof that he still have more to give the Red Sox. The team hopes that his efficiency continues as the postseason looms.