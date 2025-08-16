NBA players are in a class of their own when it comes to basketball. As a result, it isn't surprising that national teams build their rosters around NBA stars. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who are national team cornerstones.

Nikola Jokic – Serbia

Nikola Jokic has won three NBA MVPs and is the face of the Denver Nuggets. However, during the offseason, he's also the centerpiece for the Serbia national team. Serbia has been a powerhouse at the world stage. With Jokic at the helm, the team has earned silver and bronze medals at the Olympic Games. He's expected to lead the charge for Serbia once more at the upcoming EuroBasket 2025.

Luka Doncic – Slovenia

The arrival of Luka Doncic in Los Angeles signifies that he will be the present and future of the Lakers. But while Luka is determined to be the face of the Purple and Gold, he's also committed to leading the Slovenia national team. Luka was a part of the Slovenian squad that captured gold at the 2017 EuroBasket.

The Lakers star even helped his country punch a ticket at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning the FIBA OQT. Shortly after, Luka led Slovenia to a fourth-place finish in Tokyo. The Slovenian national team will once again rely on Luka to wield his magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Greece

Another MVP-caliber superstar that is expected to make waves at the upcoming EuroBasket 2025 is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is coming off a disappointing season with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the two-time NBA MVP is expected to vent out his frustrations against European opposition. Amidst all the trade chatter, it looks like Antetokounmpo will first take care of business with the Greek national team.

Dennis Schroder – Germany

Dennis Schroder has had no problem switching teams in the NBA, having already played for 10 different teams in his career. However, his allegiance lies in Germany. The German guard has been a pivotal part of his country's success, having led the country to a bronze finish at the 2022 EuroBasket. Schroder also led Germany to a gold-medal finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Jeremy Sochan – Poland

The San Antonio Spurs are lucky to have a reliable enforcer like Jeremy Sochan. The former NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection, though, has a bigger role with Poland. He was originally expected to lead the charge for the Polish national team at the EuroBasket 2025. However, a calf injury will sideline Sochan for the tournament.

Santi Aldama – Spain

Santi Aldama made a major offseason decision by returning to the Memphis Grizzlies. Although Aldama plays an important role in the Grizzlies' frontcourt rotation, his role with the Spanish national team is much bigger.

Spain is still rebuilding from the retirement of the Gasol brothers, and it looks like Aldama is looking like the face of a new era. So far, he hasn't disappointed. The Grizzlies big man led the Spanish national team in the 2024 FIBA OQT, punching an Olympic ticket that saw them finish 10th. Spain will once again rely on him to snatch a podium finish.

Victor Wembanyama – France

It's a shame that Victor Wembanyama will miss out on EuroBasket 2025 after Wembanyama suffered a season-ending blood clot thrombosis with the San Antonio Spurs. Nonetheless, the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year is undoubtedly the face of the Les Bleus for years to come, especially after leading France to a silver-medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Wembanyama should easily be a phenom once again once he returns to playing shape.

Jonas Valanciunas – Lithuania

Although Domantas Sabonis is usually the most decorated player on Lithuania's roster, the national team is anchored by Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas. He will once again anchor his team as they try to end his country's medal drought that began at the 2015 at the EuroBasket. He played an instrumental role in leading Lithuania past Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Canada has become one of the surprising teams at the world basketball stage in recent years widely thanks to the emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA also took the NBA by storm, having earned his first NBA MVP and NBA title in the same season. As the leader of Canada's basketball squad, he also helped the team finish with a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Although he'll be missing the FIBA AmeriCup 2025, SGA is an enormous part of Canada's future.

Josh Giddey – Australia

Josh Giddey is having a chaotic offseason as contract negotiations have hit a snag. Luckily, the Australia Boomers probably won't need him for the FIBA Asia Cup given their dominance in the tournament even without their key players. Nonetheless, the Boomers will likely call the former Chicago Bulls star up once the competition intensifies.