Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called out ESPN’s Monica McNutt after she mistakenly linked a Barry Sanders jersey to Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders during a broadcast of First Take.

Comedian Druski appeared on the ESPN program wearing a vintage Detroit Lions jersey honoring Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. McNutt said on air, “So, the jersey, let’s get into it because obviously this ties to Shedeur Sanders…”

Druski corrected her quickly.

“No, no, no… this is Barry Sanders,” he responded.

The clip spread across social media, where Portnoy added his own reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is next level stupid here,” Portnoy wrote in reposting the video.

This is next level stupid here pic.twitter.com/YeagzvLFKd — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 16, 2025

The mistake came as Shedeur Sanders continues to sit out Cleveland’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an oblique strain. The Browns lead 19-13 in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel starting in Sanders’ place. Gabriel, selected in the third round, has stepped in to guide the offense while Sanders recovers.

Sanders made his debut last weekend in a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. The former Colorado standout completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a 106.8 passer rating. He led two scoring drives, including a touchdown to wide receiver Kaden Davis, before exiting the game.

A fifth-round pick at No. 144 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders entered the league after a decorated career under his father, Colorado head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. His profile and name recognition have kept him in the national spotlight, a focus only amplified by McNutt’s high-profile error.

Barry Sanders, considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, played his entire career with the Detroit Lions and retired in 1999 after rushing for more than 15,000 yards. The confusion underscored how shared surnames among star athletes can blur coverage, particularly when both figures remain fixtures in football conversation.

As Sanders recovers, Cleveland continues to evaluate Gabriel and the rest of its quarterback depth chart. For now, the Browns balance preseason reps with protecting one of their most talked-about rookies as the regular season approaches.