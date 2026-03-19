Breanna Stewart is ready for March Madness.

The national tournament is underway, and the four-time NCAA champion is partnering with Reese's to ensure that even if her bracket doesn't make the final round, she'll be awarded with a Reese's to ease the pain.

“The partnership with Reese's is really cool because it's a bracket challenge where, you know, the perfect bracket doesn't exist. And when your back bracket busts, you get Reese's,” Stewart exclusively told ClutchPoints of her partnership with Reese's.

It may not come as a surprise who Stewart has chosen to win the tournament this year, none other than her alma mater, UConn, where she won four chips.

When asked in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, who she thinks could be a bold take from her bracket, she answered, “Maybe they're going to disagree with UConn winning, but I got that. And I got… I don't know a hot take. I don't really have any upsets,” Stewart said.

In her 2026 March Madness bracket, Stewart has UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, and of course, UConn making it into the final four.

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The last time Stewart stepped onto the collegiate stage was when UConn won its fourth consecutive NCAA championship with an 82-51 victory over Syracuse. Stewart was also named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player for the fourth time, as well as having her make history as the only player in NCAA Division I basketball history, male or female, to accomplish this feat. Stewart currently plays for the New York Liberty following being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm. She played for the Storm from 2016 to 2022 and led the team to two WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020 before signing with the Liberty in 2023. Stewart also led the Liberty to their first-ever championship in 2024.

However, while its been several years since Stewart played at the college level she knows exactly who'd she like a rematch with.

“If I could play college one more time, I would face Notre Dame because they were our rivals and they beat us more than enough times,” Stewart said.

You can start getting your bracket in and for a chance to win a Reese's starting at or about 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on March 19, 2026, and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 27, 2026. For more information on the Reese March Madness sweepstakes, visit here.