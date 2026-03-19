Over 14 seasons, Lavonte David has established himself as one of the best inside linebackers to ever grace the NFL. However, with a little over one month away from the NFL draft and weeks into free agency, the Buccaneers are reportedly still awaiting a decision over whether David will play in Year 15.

The Buccaneers' General Manager Jason Licht has revealed that the 36-year-old has not yet informed the franchise whether he will return or not in the upcoming campaign. However, Licht added that the Bucs continue to give David the time to make a decision and he remains in regular communication with the player, per a post on X by ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Licht referred to David’s situation as a ‘special case’ and claimed that the Bucs ownership is also aligned with that approach. Further, he said that the ‘open door’ could easily extend all the way to training camp and his decision over his future remains an ‘individual’ one. That means that the future of Mike Evans, who recently signed with the San Francisco 49ers, will have no impact on whether David returns for a 15th year, per JoeBucsFan.com.

Earlier, speaking on the Caps Off podcast, David had said that he believes there is still some football left in him, although a final decision is still awaited. David’s on-field production remains significant despite his age, as he led the Buccaneers in 2025 with 114 tackles while adding 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

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Across his career, he has totaled 1,714 tackles, tying Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most in franchise history. Of course, David underwent an offseason knee surgery and the Bucs may be better off lining up a replacement regardless of whether he returns for the upcoming season.

Tampa Bay enjoyed a 6-2 start to the 2025 season before finishing 8-9. Further, David’s camp has maintained radio silence in recent weeks and the Bucs have recently been linked to Georgia Bulldogs star linebacker CJ Allen via the upcoming draft.

However, as Licht claimed, whether David plays for the Bucs next season entirely depends on the 36-year-old, a right he has undoubtedly earned through his service to the franchise.