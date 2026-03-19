Bill Simmons has seen every superstar in the league this year, but one name stands above the rest in his mind. While Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems locked in for the MVP trophy, Simmons is planting his flag for Victor Wembanyama as the actual best player on the planet right now. On a recent episode of his podcast, the veteran analyst marveled at the sheer defensive gravity the San Antonio Spurs center provides every single night.

“I can’t believe how good Wemby is. How hard he plays, and how much he effects both ends of the floors, but especially the defense.” Simmons said, “We were just counting all the shots he changes, alters, or makes the guy change his mind, and it was almost 30. He never lets up, he’s just going hard the entire time. And the impact he has on a game. I just thought it was the most impactful thing I’ve seen.”

That defensive motor is a primary reason the San Antonio Spurs are currently sitting at 51-18, having reached the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They currently trail only the Thunder in a high-stakes Western Conference race as the playoffs loom.

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The efficiency of the seven-foot-four phenom was on full display during a 132-104 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Wembanyama did not even need to break a sweat, logging 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in a mere 22 minutes of action. He shot 7-of-14 from the floor and knocked down two triples before hitting the bench early.

Simmons admitted that Gilgeous-Alexander is veering into the rarified air of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. However, he still insisted that the impact Wembanyama has on both ends of the floor represents the most impressive thing he has witnessed all season. The big man’s ability to control the game without needing high-volume scoring is what truly sets him apart. As the postseason approaches, the debate over the best player versus the most valuable will only heat up.