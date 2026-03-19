Sometimes, you need a little bit of luck to win games. Jonathan Kuminga learned that during the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Dallas Mavericks.

With just seconds left in the third quarter of their game, Kuminga got the rebound and saw an opportunity to hit his teammate Jock Landale on their court. The Hawks forward launched a pass towards Landale. Kuminga hit a completely different yet still favorable target, his pass going through the rim and making one of the most absurd shots we've ever seen.

JONATHAN KUMINGA HOW?! 😱pic.twitter.com/K6R1hWY2tr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Hawks ended up winning the game 135-120, cruising to their 38th win quite easily. Kuminga, coming off the bench, played in 18 minutes and scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. He added five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. CJ McCollum led the Hawks with 24 points and seven assists, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 22 points. Jalen Johnson had a near triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

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The Hawks currently hold the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-31 record. They are just a half-game behind the Orlando Magic for the sixth seed and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Barring a mega-collapse from Atlanta and a historic run one of the teams lower than 10th place, they should at least be contending for a Play-In Spot.

Kuminga was traded to the Hawks at the trade deadline. The former Golden State Warriors forward has played in five games for Atlanta so far, averaging 14.6 points per game in 23.6 minutes (mostly off the bench). He's added eight rebounds, one steal, and 2.6 assists per game.

The Hawks' next game is in two days against the Houston Rockets.