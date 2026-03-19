While it is the NFL offseason, it is never too early to be thinking about the upcoming fantasy football season. With the new league year just having opened up on March 12, it has already been quite the busy offseason for players changing teams, all before the 2026 NFL Draft.

At the tight end position, Trey McBride benefited from a putrid Arizona Cardinals offense to finish as the TE1, setting career marks across the board. McBride found the end zone 11 times last season, easily clearing his previous season best of three, as he enjoyed being Jacoby Brissett’s favorite target in 2025.

Let’s jump into this position and see what our 2026 way-too-early outlook for the TE position predicts. Will McBride repeat as the TE1, will a veteran option jump into the top spot, or will a youngster make a surprising climb up the list?

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

1. Trey McBride | Arizona Cardinals

2025 Rank: TE1

No surprise here, but McBride reclaims his spot atop the 2026 tight-end rankings. With Marvin Harrison Jr. having struggled and Michael Wilson alternating between prime Calvin Johnson and a role player, McBride was the most consistent pass catcher for Arizona last season.

McBride is clearly the best player on offense for the Cardinals, and with the front office moving on from Kyler Murray but retaining Brissett, it is clear they are heading for a full tank. A pass-happy offense benefited McBride last year and should do more of the same in 2026, so you can pencil in McBride as your top TE target next draft cycle.

2. Brock Bowers | Las Vegas Raiders

2025 Rank: TE11

Even without an entrenched option at quarterback last season, Brock Bowers was still able to put up fringe TE1 numbers, even though he only suited up for 12 games. Having finished as the overall TE1 in his rookie season, adding a quarterback like Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza would give Bowers the best QB by a long shot in his NFL career.

Bowers proving that regardless of who is at QB, he can succeed is music to your ears for your fantasy football roster. The gap between Bowers and the second-best skill player on offense for the Las Vegas Raiders is wider than the Grand Canyon, so expect Bowers to be funneled 130-plus targets this upcoming season.

3. Colston Loveland | Chicago Bears

2025 Rank: TE12

Colston Loveland was excellent as a rookie, coming on down the stretch for the Chicago Bears last season. With DJ Moore now in Buffalo, Loveland is a part of the youth movement for the Bears, teaming up with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III as Caleb Williams’ top pass catchers.

Despite not scoring a touchdown until Week 9, Loveland saw at least five targets in each of his final five regular-season games, including double-digit showings in Weeks 17 and 18. Loveland is positioned to jump into the second tier of NFL tight ends in 2026, as he should sniff 100 targets this upcoming year.

4. Tucker Kraft | Green Bay Packers

2025 Rank: TE24

A torn ACL ended Tucker Kraft’s 2025 season early, as he was just rounding into form as Jordan Love’s top pass catcher. Plus, with Romeo Doubs now in New England and Christian Watson as Kraft’s main competition, there is a clear path to Kraft earning the top target share in the Green Bay offense.

Kraft scored six touchdowns in eight games before suffering an injury, as he saw four-plus targets in six of eight games. As the Packers offense looks to reidentify itself in 2026, Kraft will absolutely be in those plans, even as he returns from injury.

5. Tyler Warren | Indianapolis Colts

2025 Rank: TE4

Loveland and Tyler Warren formed one of the best duos atop the 2025 rookie class, as Warren made quite the name for himself with the Indianapolis Colts. Finishing as the overall TE4 last year, Warren did that with only four touchdowns, as he saw 112 targets and crossed the 800-yard threshold.

With Michael Pittman Jr. now with the Steelers, Warren has an open runway to become Daniel Jones’ top target. While the Colts will likely add another solid pass catcher, expect Warren to grow in his role in year two.

6. Harold Fannin Jr. | Cleveland Browns

2025 Rank: TE6

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With David Njoku hitting free agency, Harold Fannin Jr. will be handed the keys as Cleveland’s top TE, which is great news for his fantasy football stock. After taking over the top role last year and surpassing Njoku on the depth chart, Fannin and his TE6 finish will look to reclaim a spot as a TE1 in 2026.

While plenty of question marks remain with how the CLE offense is going to look, Fannin is one of only a couple of options that can be trusted on the Browns offense.

7. Sam LaPorta | Detroit Lions

2025 Rank: TE27

A back injury ended Sam LaPorta’s 2025 season after only nine games, but he will be walking into an adjusted Detroit offense that will be tailored to his skill set. With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing coming over from Arizona, LaPorta’s role will likely expand, as Petzing’s offense helped McBride grow into the star TE that he is now.

While both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are still top targets for Jared Goff, expect LaPorta to find himself back in the TE1 conversation next season.

8. Kyle Pitts | Atlanta Falcons

2025 Rank: TE2

A career year heading into free agency earned Kyle Pitts the franchise tag from the Atlanta Falcons, as they still seem unsure if this was a flash in the pan or not. Having had the best year of his career before a potential payday could be an abnormality, but here’s to betting that Pitts can follow it up with another TE1 season.

The Michael Penix Jr./Tua Tagovailoa pairing might not be very inspiring, but outside of Drake London, Pitts is, at worst, the third pass catcher. Outside of a premium draft pick used on a wide receiver, Pitts has the potential for another strong year.

9. Isaiah Likely | New York Giants

2025 Rank: TE45

Joining the New York Giants on a three-year deal this offseason, Isaiah Likely followed John Harbaugh to a TE1 opportunity. Earning his first shot at the top tight-end spot, Likely is in line to soak up a lot of targets vacated by Wan’Dale Robinson’s departure to Tennessee.

Expect Likely to earn 75-plus targets moving forward, as Jaxson Dart will be able to trust Likely as one of his top pass catchers while Malik Nabers returns from his torn ACL injury.

10. Juwan Johnson | New Orleans Saints

2025 Rank: TE8

Juwan Johnson checks in as the final tight end in ClutchPoints’ 2026 fantasy football rankings, as the New Orleans Saints finally seem to have a few elements of their offense moving in the right direction. With Chris Olave locked in as WR1 and Tyler Shough being labeled the starter for next season, Johnson is in line to repeat as a TE1 option.

His TE8 finish last year very much flew under the radar, as his role with the Saints became more consistent after their Week 11 bye. If you’re looking for a late-draft flyer, Johnson should be your top target.