Oregon football underwent a makeover after its magical 2024 season, especially on offense. The defense is still set up as one of the best units in college football, and with Tosh Lupoi calling the plays, they are loaded on that side of the ball. One of the bigger transfer portal pickups the Ducks had on that side of the ball was former Georgia and USC defensive end Bear Alexander.

Bear Alexander is a former four-star recruit out of Texas. He initially committed to Georgia but, after one season, transferred to play at USC. He could not do much with the Trojans across two seasons, so Oregon is his third stop in four seasons. Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti elaborated that, despite some of the opinions about Alexander, they brought him in because they knew he would fit in nicely with the Ducks.

Tony Tuioti elaborated, “As we go through the recruiting process, we gather as much information as possible. And, you know, there's the positive and negative out there. And when we had a chance to sit down with him, my primary focus was, What will you do in the building? Now that's all that matters, and he's been a great teammate. He's a team-first guy.

A'Mari Washington's girlfriend had a baby this summer, and he called all the guys together. They had a baby shower at his house. And now this shows a testament to what type of teammate he is,” Tuioti said. “He cares about the brothers in his room, and they show a lot, you know, for him to get a lot of guys to do that for him. So I think, if anything, people don't know if they're not here. We want to recruit the team-first guys. And he fits that ball for us.”

Alexander is a beast physically, standing at 6-feet-3 inches and weighing 302 pounds. The issue for Alexander has been finding what fits him best. He came into Georgia with a lot of raw talent, but the defensive line room was too crowded in front of him.

Then, he transferred out west to USC, where the Trojans desperately needed as much help as possible on defense. Still, after playing, it became clear that he was not living up to his potential with the Trojans, and he redshirted and transferred after four games last season.

Dan Lanning is a defensive-minded coach who has built up the Oregon football defense as one of the best in the country since arriving in Eugene. Dan Lanning has dominated the recruiting trail and can get the most out of Alexander in 2025.