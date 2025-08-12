The Oregon football program will look to do more of the same in 2025. Same as in go undefeated, win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff. However, the one thing they'd like to do different? Win the CFP. While a lot of talent returns from last year's team, the Oregon football team needs new players to step up. One such player could be freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, whom ESPN's Billy Tucker predicts will be college football's top freshman.

“Moore arrived in Eugene as the highest-graded high school receiver ESPN has evaluated since 2020,” wrote Tucker on Monday. “He had over 4,000 receiving yards in his career at national power Duncanville High School in Texas. He concluded his high school career with an MVP performance in the Under Armour All-America game, then wowed Oregon teammates and coaches during the Ducks' spring practices. He's also a decorated track star (10.4 100-meter and 24-foot long jump), and his blazing speed and explosiveness, combined with savvy route running and elite ball skills, should make him a go-to receiver for new starting QB Dante Moore. Dakorien Moore's role becomes more important with Evan Stewart set to miss at least a significant portion of the season because of a knee injury.”

Dakorien Moore sounds like a quarterback's dream. Great route runner, fast and explosive? Those are attributes that Dante Moore could use in a go-to receiver. With Stewart poised to miss significant time, the Oregon football offense needs other players to step up so coordinator Will Stein's attack can thrive. Can the true freshman make an impact as big as Tucker has predicted?

Can Dante and Dakorien Moore become Oregon football's next dynamic duo?

While Dante Moore's performance in the team's first scrimmage wasn't too impressive to head coach Dan Lanning. Stein's offense was one of the best in college football last season with Dillon Gabriel at the helm. Now that Gabriel is in Cleveland, it appears that the Oregon football team is Dante Moore's to lead.

It's paramount that both the quarterback and his potential top target get on the same track soon. While the team has what should be an easy opener against Montana State, the Ducks host Oklahoma State the following week before opening Big Ten play at Northwestern. Can the Moores lead the Oregon football program to yet another CFP title game appearance?