The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025-26 NFL season riding high. Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni led the team to its second Super Bowl title in franchise history. With that under their belt, expectations in Philadelphia remain high. However, an injury to Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson sheds light on one thing that puts pressure on general manager Howie Roseman.

Throughout last year's regular season, Roseman earned praise for the moves he made. The Eagles added players like Zack Baun in the offseason, who stepped up during the season for Philadelphia's defense. However, the team's front office was not as aggressive when it came to making new additions to this year's roster. The team is good, but their depth could come into question.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano singled out one thing that could derail the Eagles' season. According to him, injuries forcing backups onto the field could trip Sirianni up.

“What could stop the Eagles?” Graziano asked. “They look like they're loaded. Injuries like that to significant players. So often, the season is determined by how good your backup left guard is, or how good your third-string center is, because that could be somebody who has to play a prominent role that isn't part of the plan that teams are making this time of year.”

Dickerson's injury is an ominous sign for what the rest of the season could hold for the Eagles. The lineman could miss the first part of the season as he recovers from a meniscus injury in his right knee. Hurts' offensive line is still one of the best in the league, but Dickerson's absence is a significant loss.

However, Sirianni, Roseman, and Philadelphia's front office have navigated through injuries before. For them, it is a matter of managing their talented roster so that they can keep their back-to-back dreams alive. Unfortunately for them, injuries do not discriminate and could derail a season, no matter how talented the team is.

The NFL's champion is usually the healthiest team, not necessarily the best one. While the Eagles can claim that they were both in 2024-25, the road back to the mountaintop could be a bit more bumpy this year.