Wide receiver continues to be an important position in fantasy football and making the right choices is important. With injuries all around the league, finding good replacements can be tough. Luck for you, we have our Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings to help along the way.

There were three key wide receiver injuries on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Zay Flowers of the Ravens left the game but has not been given an injury designation for Week 8. Fantasy managers should not panic yet on him. Those who have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, however, should be making moves. Evans is out for at least three weeks and Godwin may not return this season. DK Metcalf is week-to-week and Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season. Each of these injuries is costing managers in every league.

The good news for those looking for a new wide receiver is that there are no byes in Week 8. The waiver wire should be full of options for your fantasy football team and we have just the list to help sort through them. Let's look at our Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 8

Another touchdown means another week in the top spot for Justin Jefferson. While the Vikings lost their first game on Sunday, their offense looked back to their high-flying ways. Jefferson was unstoppable in the game, racking up 81 yards in the 31-29 shootout. He may not be the highest-scoring receiver, but he has the highest upside when Sam Darnold can feed him like he did on Sunday.

Ja'Marr Chase jumps up to number two as the Bengals' offense begins to piece together a solid season. It took a while for Chase to wake up and Tee Higgins was hurt to start the season. Since Higgins returned, they have both been fantastic but particularly Chase. His touchdown in Week 7 was his sixth of the season and he looks to add more against the Eagles.

Malik Nabers dropped one spot after a poor performance against the Eagles last week. Fantasy football managers were eager to get him back from injury but were not rewarded. The Giants have a slightly easier matchup with the Steelers this week, but it will still be tough sledding for their offense. The good news for Daniel Jones is that this is a road game, where he is traditionally better.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 8

Jaylen Waddle is in the midst of the worst season of his career but ends up in our wide receiver rankings. With Tua Tagovialoa returning, Waddle should finally get targets in the Dolphins' matchup with the Cardinals. While Arizona won in Week 7, Justin Herbert lit up their secondary for over 350 passing yards. Tagovialoa could have a big game in his return and that would include Waddle.

The battle for top wide receiver on the Bills will be interesting to track for fantasy managers. Amari Cooper caught a touchdown in his first game but was being taught the playbook at the line of scrimmage. Khalil Shakir was Josh Allen's favorite target before the trade and still commanded targets against the Titans. They are both worth a start on Sunday against the Seahawks.

With Brandon Aiyuk out for the year and Deebo Samuel battling pneumonia, the 49ers are short on wide receivers. If Jauan Jennings plays, he'll be the top target but he missed last week's game as well. Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut in Week 7 and made a few catches. Those players should be options in your fantasy football lineup for Sunday's game.

Bust wide receivers for Week 8

Until the Chiefs' offense starts to roll, don't play Xavier Worthy in fantasy football. The electric rookie scored two touchdowns in Week 1 but only has two total since then. Patrick Mahomes missed him wide-open down the field, continuing his struggles to open the season. With Rashee Rice out, there aren't many great options at wideout for Kansas City but don't just play Worthy for that reason.

Now that Davante Adams is on the Jets, Tre Tucker is the top wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. With their quarterback issues and a matchup against the Chiefs this week, don't slot Tucker into your fantasy lineup. He had only seven PPR points in Week 7 and that is not likely to go up. It is a sad state of affairs on the Vegas offense right now so avoid Tucker.

On the other side of the Davante Adams situation, do not play Allen Lazard in your fantasy football matchup this week. Even though the Jets are playing the lowly Patriots, Lazard is likely to have limited targets. He had one of his worst games in terms of fantasy production last week and that trend should continue as Adams' role grows.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard leagues in parentheses)*

Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Tyler Lockett, SEA (v BUF)

23. (22) Josh Downs, IND (@ HOU)

22. (23) Jauan Jennings, SF (v DAL)

21. (19) Darnell Mooney, ATL (@ TB)

20. (21) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (v ARI)

19. (15) DJ Moore, CHI (@ WSH)

18. (18) Khalil Shakir, BUF (@ SEA)

17. (20) Amari Cooper, BUF (@ SEA)

16. (16) DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ CIN)

15. (17) Brian Thomas Jr, JAX (v GB)

14. (14) Stefon Diggs, HOU (v IND)

13. (12) Drake London, ATL (@ TB)

12. (11) Tyreek Hill, MIA (v ARI)

11. (13) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ NE)

10. (10) Terry McClaurin, WSH (v CHI)

9. (8) Davante Adams, NYJ (@ NE)

8. (9) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (@ MIA)

7. (7) Jayden Reed, GB (@ JAX)

6. (6) AJ Brown, PHI (@ CIN)

5. (4) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ SF)

4. (5) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (v TEN)

3. (2) Malik Nabers, NYG (@ PIT)

2. (3) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (v PHI)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ LAR)