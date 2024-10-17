Massive changes have hit the wide receiver position this week. With Davante Adams on the Jets and Amari Cooper on the Bills, things are looking different in the AFC East and fantasy football. Prepare for another big week with our Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

Bye weeks roll on but there are only two teams out this week. The Cowboys take out Ceedee Lamb and a few other fringe options. Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, and DJ Moore of the Bears are unavailable as they travel back from London. More guys are coming back, specifically Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill, to make fantasy managers happy.

Let's jump right into our Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 7

Justin Jefferson and the 5-0 Vikings are back from their bye and he is atop our wide receiver rankings. The Lions' defense came to play against the Cowboys but lost their best player when Aidan Hutchinson broke his leg. Without their star, it will be difficult for Detroit to contain Minnesota's offense in a loud road environment. Expect big fantasy football numbers out of Jefferson this week.

Malik Nabers clocks in number two despite another missed game with a concussion. The rookie was at a Travis Scott concert before Week 6, much to Brian Daboll's chagrin. He still missed the game but appears to be on track for Week 7. The Eagles have a star rookie of their own in cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. That matchup will be one to watch for plenty of fantasy football managers.

An important part of the Davante Adams trade announcement was the injury announcement that followed. He is ready to return from his hamstring injury and will make his Jets debut on Sunday night. Usually, a wide receiver would take a little bit to get used to the playbook but this is a different situation. Considering his time with Rodgers in Green Bay, fantasy football managers should lock him into the lineup immediately.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 7

Just because Amari Cooper is in Buffalo now, don't sleep on Khalil Shakir. Cooper, unlike Adams, does not have any history with the quarterback or coaching staff in Buffalo. It will take a while for him to be the top target on the Bills attack and for now, that is still Khalil Shakir. Their offense should get back on track in a favorable home matchup against the Titans.

Josh Downs continues to shine with Joe Flacco as his quarterback. Now, Anthony Richardson is set to return and Downs should be a top target for the young gunslinger. Fantasy football managers know that the Colts offense is a tricky group to project and Richardson needs to find a consistent target. That could be Downs in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins.

Marvin Harrison Jr left the Cardinals' loss to the Packers with a concussion. He is still on our list, as he has not been ruled out yet, but he may miss Week 7. If he does, grab Michael Wilson off the fantasy football scrap heap. Wilson will be the top receiver option for Kyler Murray against a solid Chargers defense.

Bust wide receivers for Week 7

Continue to fade every single Steelers' wide receiver, especially George Pickens. Russell Wilson is expected to be the quarterback of the Steelers despite having not played this season. The Jets' defense has not been as good as they were last year, but have been good against the pass this year. Expect that to continue in Week 7. Pickens has not been good in fantasy football this season and a matchup against Sauce Gardner is not a place to turn it around.

Allen Lazard has been great this season with the Jets but their new addition will take snaps away from the veteran. While Mike Williams has gotten the negative attention associated with the Adams move, Lazard is a loser in the trade as well. He caught a Hail Mary touchdown against the Bills but was pretty quiet otherwise. Don't expect his production to tick up for your fantasy football team.

Rashid Shaheed has fallen off the list because of Spencer Rattler's shaky debut. His knee injury will likely keep him out of Thursday's game, but this is a ranking for your future as well. The Saints have no offensive attack to speak of and even with Shaheed's big-play ability, his fantasy football prospects are not great.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard leagues in parentheses)

Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Tyler Lockett, SEA (@ ATL)

23. (22) Brian Thomas Jr, JAX (v NE (London))

22. (23) Josh Downs, IND (v MIA)

21. (19) Jauan Jennings, SF (v KC)

20. (21) Drake London, ATL (v SEA)

19. (15) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (v KC)

18. (18) Khalil Shakir, BUF (v TEN)

17. (20) Amari Cooper, BUF (v TEN)

16. (16) DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ NYG)

15. (17) Stefon Diggs, HOU (@ GB)

14. (14) Terry McClaurin, WSH (v CAR)

13. (12) Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ IND)

12. (11) Mike Evans, TB (v BAL)

11. (13) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ PIT)

10. (10) Jayden Reed, GB (v HOU)

9. (8) Davante Adams, NYJ (@ PIT)

8. (9) AJ Brown, PHI (@ NYG)

7. (7) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (@ ATL)

6. (6) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (v LAC)

5. (4) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ MIN)

4. (5) Chris Godwin, TB (v BAL)

3. (2) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ CLE)

2. (3) Malik Nabers, NYG (v PHI)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, MIN (v DET)