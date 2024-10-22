The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a tough 41-31 Monday Night Football defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. The Buccaneers became concerned when veteran wide receiver Mike Evans left the game with a hamstring injury. Head coach Todd Bowles gave an update on Evans' status and recovery timeline on Tuesday.

Todd Bowles told reporters that Evans' hamstring injury is one the same leg he already has issues with but in a different spot, per Senior NFL Reporter James Palmer. Furthermore, Evans is expected to be out until the Buccaneers' bye week (Week 11). Hopefully, Evans will undergo a safe and efficient recovery period.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided more insight on Evans' condition going into Sunday's Ravens game.

“Let's start out with Mike Evans who was dealing with a hamstring injury going into this game, Pelissero said on Good Morning Football.

“Barely practiced last week, was a limited participant on Saturday, was off the injury, reported good to go. But you could plainly tell even on the touchdown he scored early in that game that Mike Evans was not quite himself. He goes down on that play that you're watching right there with what certainly looked to be a very, very painful hamstring injury.”

Through the first part of 2024, Evans has amassed 335 yards and six touchdowns on 26 receptions. His absence will hurt the Buccaneers, but they will do all they can to maintain without him.

Baker Mayfield led the Bucs with a 270-yard, three-TD performance on Sunday. Cade Otton and Rachaad White were two of his go-to targets. Cotton amassed 100 yards on eight catches, while White totaled 71 yards and two TDs on six receptions. The two receivers look to continue their stout production while Mike Evans recovers from his injury.

The Buccaneers will take on their next matchup at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 27.