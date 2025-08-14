For the first time since their iconic showdown in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced each other in a big league game — and once again, Ohtani came out on top. In Wednesday night’s Freeway Series finale at Angel Stadium, Ohtani struck out his former teammate both times they squared off, sending Dodgers fans into a frenzy despite the team’s 6-5 loss.

In their first meeting, Ohtani came right at Trout with five consecutive fastballs between 98–99 mph, running the count full before freezing him with a backdoor sweeper for strike three. The second matchup was just as electric: a pair of sweepers for balls, a 98 mph heater fouled off, a 99 mph fastball for a strike, and finally, a 101 mph laser on the outside corner that left Trout looking once again.

Dating back to the WBC, Trout has now struck out all three times he’s faced Ohtani, making contact with just one of the 17 pitches thrown his way. As one fan, Donovan Wahe, posted on X: “He can’t touch Shohei, I wish he still wore red…”

While Ohtani’s performance against Trout drew headlines, it came in the middle of a rough stretch for the Dodgers. Only six weeks ago, on July 3, Los Angeles held a nine-game lead in the NL West. Now, after losing 21 of their last 33 games — including being swept in all six meetings with the Angels this season — they trail the surging San Diego Padres by a game.

Angels sweep Dodgers in Freeway Series

“Obviously, it doesn't feel good to fall into second place and to lose a lot of these games,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “We’re doing everything in our power, having close meetings… We just have to do a better job.”

Ohtani gave the Dodgers a spark early, tripling to lead off the game and scoring in a three-run first. On the mound, he took a 5-2 lead into the fifth and struck out Luis Rengifo, but three straight one-out hits trimmed the lead to one and ended his night after a season-high 80 pitches.

The bullpen, already without as many as six high-leverage arms due to injury, couldn’t hold on. In the eighth inning, Logan O’Hoppe’s bases-loaded, two-run single sealed the Dodgers’ fate for the second straight night. Meanwhile, the offense continues to sputter, ranking seventh worst in MLB with a .661 OPS since Independence Day.

The loss extended Los Angeles’ skid to four games and marked their first time out of first place since April 27. Next up is a pivotal weekend series against the Padres, who are riding a five-game win streak and bolstered by aggressive trade-deadline moves that brought in closer Mason Miller, catcher Freddy Fermin, and bats Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts tried to keep the focus steady: “It’s big, but it kind of is what it is… We have to just look at it as the same game as today and play our game and not try to get too high or too low.”

Given the history between the teams — including a benches-clearing incident in their last series — this NL West showdown could be as much about intensity as it is about standings. And if Wednesday’s Ohtani–Trout encore was any indication, the stars will make sure the spotlight stays bright.