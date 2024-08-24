Caitlin Clark has time and again showcased her prowess as a top offensive player in the WNBA this season, and the Indiana Fever rookie have often been compared to Stephen Curry.

The Fever emphasized Clark’s impressive three-point shooting by posting an edit that emphasizes her leading the WNBA in the longest average distance for made three-pointers.

In the edit, the Fever showcased Clark’s shooting distance from the basket and included two of her opponents, Sabrina Ionescu and Diana Taurasi, to highlight just how exceptional the rookie has been.

Caitlin Clark is in a league of her own

Indiana also pointed out that while the WNBA three-point line is 22 feet and 1.75 inches from the basket, Clark's average three-pointer is made from 28 feet and 1.1 inches away.

Ionescu's three-point range was measured at 26.10 feet, and Taurasi's was 25.93 feet.

“League of her own,” the Fever wrote.

Despite facing efficiency challenges this season, with a 32.8% shooting rate from three-point range and 41.2% from the field, Clark has still managed to deliver impressive numbers in her rookie year with the WNBA.

At 22, Clark has posted averages of 17.8 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds, leading all rookies in points and assists.

The Indiana Fever rookie's evolution since the Olympic break

Since the Olympic break, Clark has transformed into a much improved player compared to May, when she moved directly from a lengthy season at Iowa to the WNBA. Part of this growth involves adapting to the professional game and developing chemistry with her new teammates, who are also learning how best to play alongside her.

During the Indiana Fever’s two-game winning streak against the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm, Clark’s efficiency numbers improved.

In the Fever's 98-89 win over the Mercury on August 16, Clark scored 29 points, dished out 10 assists, and grabbed five rebounds, while shooting 50% from the field.

In the next game against the Storm, Clark tallied 23 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, shooting 47.4% from the field.

After starting the season 1-8, the Fever have gone 12-7 and are now firmly in playoff contention. They face a crucial matchup on Saturday against the Minnesota Lynx, a potential playoff rival coached by Cheryl Reeve, who also led Team USA during the Olympics.

Clark and the Fever being must-see TV

Before reports emerged that she wouldn't make the Olympic roster, Clark averaged 15.6 points and 6.4 assists in her first 11 WNBA games. She shot 35.7% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Following the announcement and during the 15 games leading up to the break, Clark improved her averages to 18.2 points and 9.5 assists per game, with shooting percentages of 43.9% overall and 35.7% from three-point range.

Since the WNBA’s return, Clark has averaged 26.0 points and 9.5 assists per game, shooting an impressive 48.6% from the field. The Fever won both games she played.

Indiana continues to draw significant television audiences. Last weekend, 2.3 million viewers tuned into the Fever's game against the Seattle Storm. This figure was 263% higher than the next most-watched game of the weekend (New York vs. Las Vegas) and 454% higher than the game with the third-largest viewership.

The WNBA typically finds it hard to grab attention when the NFL season kicks off, but this year might be different. With Clark’s impressive logo threes and flashy no-look passes, her influence is not only holding steady but increasing.