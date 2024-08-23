The Indiana Fever and the team’s star rookie, Caitlin Clark, are turning heads as the 2024 WNBA season heads into its final stretch. Following a lackluster 2-9 start, the Fever have gone 11-6 in their last 17 games, vaulting themselves into playoff contention. With their recent games against the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm, the Clark and the Fever look like potential threats to any contender they might face in the postseason. As the WNBA playoffs approach, it’s time to acknowledge the Fever as a sleeper team that could cause a disruption.

An impressive turnaround

The Fever’s resurgence has been nothing short of impressive. They are currently riding a five-game win streak against teams with winning records, including dominant performances against the Mercury and Storm. In their most recent win, Indiana outscored Seattle 33-17 in the fourth quarter, thanks to near-flawless execution. The Fever shot 12-of-15 from the field, including an astounding 8-of-10 from beyond the arc, while also dishing out 10 assists during that span (h/t Jack Maloney of CBS Sports). Such a display of offensive firepower, combined with a stingy defense, is exactly what playoff-caliber teams are made of.

This stretch of games has seen Indiana climb to a 13-15 record, and they now sit 2.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Atlanta Dream. With a favorable schedule ahead, the Fever are poised to secure their first playoff berth since 2016, ending the league’s longest active playoff drought.

Caitlin Clark’s impact on the Fever

Caitlin Clark, the rookie sensation, has been the driving force behind the Fever's resurgence. Clark’s playmaking abilities have elevated Indiana’s offense to one of the most potent in the league. She broke Ticha Penicheiro's long-standing rookie assist record in the game vs. the Storm, a record which had stood since 1998. Clark’s ability to distribute the ball has transformed Indiana into an offensive juggernaut, ranking only behind the Liberty in offensive efficiency since their turnaround began.

WNBA legend Sue Bird has taken notice of Clark’s impact. Bird has highlighted the Fever’s fast pace as a key factor in their success, noting that it can often outmatch physicality and experience.

“What I’ve learned in my WNBA experience is pace of play trumps physicality, it trumps size, it can trump experience,” Bird said on a recent episode of the A Touch More podcast, via Chandler Vessels of On3 Her. “What I see in Caitlin, what I see in Kelsey Mitchell, they’re just ramming it down people’s throats. It’s really hard; it can have your head spinning.”

Indeed, the Fever’s pace has been a significant advantage. Ranking fifth in the WNBA in pace of play, Indiana has ramped things up as Clark has grown more comfortable in her rookie season. The increased tempo has resulted in higher assist numbers for Clark, including a season-high 19 assists against the Dallas Wings. With Clark pushing the ball up the floor and hitting get-ahead passes, the Fever have become a matchup nightmare for opponents.

The supporting cast

While Clark has deservedly received much of the spotlight, the Fever’s success has been a team effort. Mitchell has been a revelation this season, providing a reliable scoring threat alongside Clark. Mitchell is averaging 17.7 points per game and shooting 38.6% from three-point range. Her ability to heat up and take over games has been crucial in several of Indiana’s recent wins.

Additionally, Aliyah Boston has been a steady presence in the paint, providing the Fever with the defensive anchor they need to complement their high-octane offense. Boston’s ability to protect the rim and rebound effectively has allowed Indiana to control the tempo and dictate the pace of play.

A dangerous playoff matchup

If the playoffs started Aug. 21, the Fever would be the No. 7 seed, facing the Connecticut Sun in the first round. Given the WNBA’s unique 2-1 playoff format, Indiana could be a dangerous opponent. The higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2 at home, but if the lower seed can steal one of those games, they get to play the deciding Game 3 at home. A win-or-go-home game in Indiana, with Caitlin Clark leading the charge and a raucous crowd behind them, would be a daunting scenario for any contender.

As the Fever continue their push toward the postseason, they remain a team that no one should overlook. With a dynamic offense, a fast pace and a budding superstar in Clark, the Fever are primed to make some noise in the 2024 WNBA playoff. Don’t be surprised if they pull off an upset or two, proving that their resurgence is no fluke but rather the beginning of a new era for the franchise, putting an end to a playoff drought that extends back to 2016 – the longest active playoff drought in the league.