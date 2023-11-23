The Edmonton Oilers are in need of a major overhaul in goal as they try and navigate an absolutely abysmal start to the 2023-24 NHL season.

The Edmonton Oilers are not having fun right now. After intense runs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022 and 2023, many expected this team to contend for the Stanley Cup. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl certainly placed that expectation on the team this offseason. And with those two reaching free agency in the near future, the pressure is on for Edmonton to compete.

However, they aren't competing. At least, they aren't competing for the Stanley Cup. In fact, they are more in contention for the first overall pick than they are a playoff spot. The Oilers are the third-worst team in the league in terms of points percentage, according to NHL.com.

A major reason for this is due to their abhorrent goaltending. Stuart Skinner has completely fallen off, recording a nightmarish .865 save percentage through 12 starts. Jack Campbell, meanwhile, was sent down to the AHL due to his poor play this year.

Edmonton needs something to change if they want this season to get back on track. They've already changed coaches, bringing in Kris Knoblauch to take over for Jay Woodcroft. Now, it's time to shake up the roster. Here are the three best goaltenders the Oilers could realistically target during the 2023-24 NHL season.

Red Wings could trade James Reimer

The Detroit Red Wings could be active in the trade market in their own right this season. They are having an overall fine season despite a few bumps in the road. And it isn't far-fetched that they make a move to improve their team. However, what's important for today's topic of discussion is Detroit's goaltending situation.

The Red Wings currently carry three goalies: Ville Husso, James Reimer, and Alex Lyon. Husso and Reimer have received the bulk of game time this season. And so far, it's Reimer that has stood out for the Winged Wheel.

To be fair, the 35-year-old has only played six games in the Motor City. However, he has an incredibly respectable .917 save percentage. It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Reimer, though.

He took a costly penalty in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens earlier in the month that led to a loss. And he went viral for ducking to avoid a shot from Ottawa Senators star Tim Stutzle in overtime, which allowed the Senators to win.

Those gaffes, however, shouldn't dissuade the Oilers. Reimer is still playing well, and he is rather inexpensive. He isn't a long-term option, but Reimer should be in play for Edmonton general manager Ken Holland.

Ducks' John Gibson should get a look

The Anaheim Ducks have cooled off after a rather incredible run early in the season. In fact, the Ducks have lost four straight games after having won eight of their previous 10. A major part of Anaheim's torrid stretch is the resurgence of veteran puck-stopper John Gibson.

Gibson has split time with top Ducks goalie prospect Lukas Dostal. But Gibson has absolutely shined through 11 games. He has recorded an extremely promising .926 save percentage so far in 2023-24. To put this in perspective, Gibson's last season with a save percentage greater than .910 was 2018-19.

Unlike Reimer, Gibson is rather rich for the Oilers' blood. He is signed through the 2026-27 season and is set to make $6.4 million each year until the end of his deal. For Edmonton to make this work, they'll need to get creative financially.

That said, Gibson is playing well on a team that is having a bit more success overall than expected. Whether Anaheim decides to trade their veteran puck-stopper remains to be seen. Either way, he represents a clear upgrade and necessary upgrade over Skinner and Campbell between the pipes.

Flyers' Carter Hart could represent present and future

The Philadelphia Flyers have waited with bated breath for Carter Hart to break out. We aren't far removed from the 2019-20 season, where he played at an elite level. So far this season, we are seeing glimpses of a return to form. And this return to form will certainly kick trade rumors around him into high gear once again.

Hart has played 11 games for the Flyers this season. And he has posted a .915 save percentage through that span. The 25-year-old has provided much-needed stability for Philadelphia this season, especially with backup Samuel Ersson struggling.

The Oilers have to be in on Hart if he becomes available. John Gibson is signed for multiple seasons, but he is in his 30s. Hart, meanwhile, is in his prime at 25 years old. He is a restricted free agent this summer, as well, leaving the possibility of a trade open.

It's hard to know whether the Flyers will be swayed to part with their star puck-stopper. However, they could be greatly incentivized to do so. Edmonton, on the other hand, could find their present and future between the pipes by making a deal for Carter Hart.