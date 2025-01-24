The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New York Rangers 6-1 on Thursday night. Despite the blowout loss to their biggest rival, the team was relieved after an injury scare in the second period. Flyers forward Anthony Richard got hit in the face with K'Andre Miller's skate but did not suffer a serious injury. Viewer discretion on this clip.

Expand Tweet

Richard is a career AHL player, who has only played 32 games in the NHL. The Rangers matchup was the first game he played for the Flyers since November. He got hit in the face in the final seconds of the second period and he returned for the third period.

The scene that nearly played out in the second period of the Flyers-Rangers game is one all too familiar to hockey fans. Former Penguins forward Adam Johnson died while playing pro hockey in England in 2023 when he was cut by a skate blade. Thankfully, Richard was okay but this has become a fear for hockey fans, players, and parents everywhere.

The Flyers are back in action on Friday night against the New York Islanders. There is no word on whether Richard will play but considering he finished Thursday's game, he should be available. With Ryan Poehling on injured reserve from their last matchup with the Islanders, this game could get chippy.

Maxim Tsyplakov was suspended three games for the hit that put Poehling on IR. The Flyers tried to get their revenge in the first game but never got the forward to drop his gloves. Richard has no fights in his career, so Flyers fans won't have to hold their breath after the scare on Thursday night.