Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond has been cleared of all criminal charges tied to a sexual assault allegation from earlier this year, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. On Thursday, Collin County (Texas) District Attorney Greg Willis said a grand jury returned a “no bill” in Bond’s case, meaning they won’t be moving forward with an indictment.

“After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a ‘no bill’ in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued,” Willis said in a statement. “This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter.”

Bond, 21, was arrested on April 10, 2025, after turning himself in to Frisco police on an outstanding sexual assault warrant. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released shortly thereafter.

The allegation involved an encounter on February 4, which the accuser claimed began consensually but later turned non-consensual. She also alleged Bond asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement and later offered her money in a text message apology. Bond has consistently denied the accusation, calling it “patently false” and maintaining his innocence throughout the process.

Less than a week after his release, Bond and his legal team filed a federal defamation lawsuit against the woman, asserting the encounter was consensual. That lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice last month by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The timing of Bond’s arrest, just weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft, had a significant impact on his football future. Once viewed as a likely Day 2 selection, Bond went undrafted as NFL teams weighed the pending investigation.

Following the no-bill ruling, he announced his intention to sign with the Cleveland Browns.

“I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges,” Bond said in a statement. “I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character, and faith. On the advice of my attorney, I will not discuss the details of this case, but I want to be clear: from the very beginning I have refuted these allegations and maintained my innocence. I stand firm by that today.”

On the field, Bond brings a strong collegiate resume and elite speed. Across three college seasons, two at Alabama (2022–2023) and one at Texas (2024), he appeared in 41 games, recording 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per catch. He added 101 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, totaling 1,529 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns overall.

At Texas in 2024, Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Longhorns reach the national semifinal. His standout sophomore season at Alabama in 2023 included 668 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Bond impressed scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, ranking among the Top 10 wide receivers at the event, and improved to 4.34 seconds at Texas’ Pro Day.