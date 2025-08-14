Colorado football secured Julian Lewis as the future of the Buffaloes. Pulling off the massive college football recruiting flip in December from Lincoln Riley and USC. Now he's opening a can of Gym Weed — as his newest NIL deal.

Lewis inked a deal with the energy drink per Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals Thursday. The 2025 signing's agent representation NETWORK helped finalize Lewis' partnership.

“As part of the agreement, Lewis becomes an athlete equity partner with the brand. The multi-year deal includes Lewis starring in social media campaigns for the energy drink. Full financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Lewis’s representation NETWORK negotiated the deal,” Nakos shared.

Lewis already appeared in a commercial spot advertising the drink. He added his reasonings for signing a deal.

“It’s more than an energy drink. As a student-athlete, I feel like the need to focus all day long is my reality, and that’s what made it a perfect fit for me,” Lewis said. “In NIL, the biggest thing I’ve learned is you’ve got to work with brands you actually believe in. You can’t just grab every offer — your name’s on it, and you’re building with them for the long run.”

Will Julian Lewis play immediately at Colorado?

Time will tell if a can of Gym Weed will energize him on Saturdays. But Lewis is energizing the future at Colorado. Including making an early push for QB1 in Boulder.

He brings a decorated resume via Carrollton in Georgia. He compiled a 39-4 record and tallied an astonishing 11,010 yards throwing. Lewis also tacked on 144 career touchdown passes.

His CFB head coach Deion Sanders is facing one big factor immediately in identifying Colorado's starter. Sanders is denying there'll be controversy behind center — dishing a confident take of the 2025 Colorado QBs.

Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is rising as QB1. But Salter shared with the Colorado Touchdown Club that “JuJu” will handle passes. Their offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is “just putting us in different situations that he knows we're comfortable in.” Implying Salter and Lewis will rotate.

Lewis is already wealthy thanks to his NIL deals, even outside of Gym Weed. He's boasting $1.1 million in NIL money per On3/Rivals. Taco Bell and Leaf Trading Cards are two notable endorsement deals he holds.