The Toronto Blue Jays earned a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came through with a clutch home run late in the game, something that led to an honest response from Max Scherzer, via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

“Just kept telling myself we're not going to lose this game 1-0,” Scherzer said. “I'm not losing this game on the solo shot. Somebody's going to come through for us. Just kept repeating that in my head. And, finally, Vladdy.”

Scherzer started the game and pitched well. The future Hall of Famer turned in seven innings of one-run baseball while striking out three hitters. He was hopeful that his offense would get the job done at some point, and sure enough Toronto provided just enough run support to save Scherzer from a loss.

The Blue Jays have emerged as a true contender. They have upset expectations up to this point in the season. Toronto leads the American League East with a 71-51 record — good for a five-game lead over the second place Boston Red Sox.

There is still work to be done in the regular season, of course. The Blue Jays are on track to earn a division win barring a complete collapse, however. Boston could still make things interesting down the stretch as the season moves forward. With that being said, the Blue Jays surely feel content with their current situation as they sit 20 games over .500 at the moment.

The Blue Jays will begin a three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Friday night in Toronto following Thursday's contest. Toronto will then embark upon a six-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh and Miami. The Blue Jays will look to keep their momentum trending in a promising direction.

Thursday's clutch victory will only help the situation as the season begins to wind down.