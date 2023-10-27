Philadelphia Flyers right wing Bobby Brink scored his first two career NHL goals Thursday in the Flyers' 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. Teammates Travis Sanheim, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett also scored a goal each.

Scoring against the Wild was extra special for Brink, who grew up in Minnesota. “Growing up watching the Wild and scoring your first goal [against them], it's pretty cool,” via Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

The Flyers drafted Brink back in 2019 before he played in the USHL, where he was named the USHL Forward of the Year in 2019. He then played at the University of Denver before coming to the Flyers during the 2021-2022 season. Unfortunately, Brink injured his hip and had to have surgery, which kept him away from Philadelphia for some time. Brink reflected on the challenges to finally return and now score his first NHL goals.

“I've faced some adversity and I think that adversity just kind of makes it even more special,” Bobby Brink said. “It's a pretty special moment. I've been thinking about it forever. A lot of years of hockey and a lot of stuff leading up to this moment, a lot of sacrifices from my parents and family and grandparents and aunts and uncles. It's just a really special moment for me and my whole family,” via Kimelman.

The win moved the Flyers to 4-2-1 with nine points and second overall in the Metropolitan division, only behind the New York Rangers. They next host the Anaheim Ducks in Philadelphia on Saturday.