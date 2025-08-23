The New York Yankees have lost eight games in a row to the Boston Red Sox. However, Saturday's 12-1 loss had Yankees fans up in arms, disgusted with their team. Aaron Boone's squad struggled to get going offensively against the Red Sox, who jumped all over Will Warren. Along with Jazz Chisholm Jr., Giancarlo Stanton offered his thoughts on the series and what needs to change.

Stanton was in the middle of a solid stretch before kicking off the series against Boston. Now, he and Aaron Judge have gone cold at the plate. When they are at their best, the Yankees can score as many runs as anyone in Major League Baseball. New York tied a team record over the last week with a hot stretch at the plate. Unfortunately, that production disappeared against Boston.

The Yankees have already lost the series against their arch rivals. According to Stanton, the team can't focus on those losses. All they can do is try to show up in the series finale on Sunday.

Giancarlo Stanton was asked about the feeling in the Yankees' clubhouse after they fell to 1-8 against the Red Sox this season: "It's not ideal. Unacceptable, we all know that. We've just got to get tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/TKcbe4IvYD — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 23, 2025

Chisholm Jr. said that New York beat themselves early in the series. If that is the base, the Red Sox got going themselves on Saturday, scoring 12 runs in an offensive masterclass. However, the Yankees gave them their fair share of breaks, including another error from young shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Fans in New York have been fed up with their team's inconsistency throughout the season. Boone's head is on the chopping block and he could be gone if the Yankees can't figure something out fast. For now, New York is stuck wondering what the team needs to do to get back on track.

Stanton has been a quiet leader for the Yankees since returning from injury. He and his teammates are talented enough to dig themselves out of the hole they are in. However, Saturday's game is not a good sign for a team with World Series aspirations.