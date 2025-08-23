Many people wondered if Iowa State football was a legitimate Big 12 contender entering the 2025-26 campaign, or if last season's 11-3 showing was merely a one-off. Well, the Cyclones look pretty serious after squeezing out a 24-21 victory versus Kansas State on Saturday afternoon. Although playing overseas presents some challenges to teams, one big advantage that comes with competing in Dublin, Ireland is all the extra exposure. Rocco Becht rose to the occasion.

The redshirt junior quarterback did not post the flashiest passing numbers, 14-of-28 f0r 183 yards and two touchdowns, but he pushed through the challenging weather conditions and made winning plays throughout this conference clash. His last one of the day ensured that No. 22 Iowa State would topple No. 17 Kansas State in Aviva Stadium. Facing fourth-and-3 on the Wildcats' 16-yard line with 2:26 remaining, head coach Matt Campbell boldly decided to go for it.

Becht rendered any second-guessing irrelevant, as he connected with impressive running back Carson Hansen for a game-clinching 15-yard reception. The Cyclones ran out the clock and firmly announced their presence to the college football-watching world. Whether or not the team is able to build on this triumph obviously remains to be seen, but many fans will certainly pay more attention to Becht moving forward.

Campbell was already quite familiar with his talents, hence why he put the game in his hands. When asked what gave him the confidence to go for it on fourth-and-short, the three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year offered a strong response.

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht gets his flowers

“Well, our quarterback gives me a lot of confidence,” Matt Campbell told ESPN's Taylor McGregor after his squad prevailed in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. “He's a great football player. It was a great call by our offensive coordinator. Great job by {tight end} Gabe Burkle (was man in motion on play), always one of our best players. Just great execution.

“We work on that all camp, and had a great opportunity to do that. It wasn't perfect all daylong, but when we needed it the most, it was really good.”

Matt Campbell always giving flowers to his players and assistant coaches “We’re not getting five star recruits, we’ve got a five star culture” #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/4NaPLMeIXk — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) August 23, 2025

That last statement could apply to Becht's overall performance. With the rain pouring down during an ugly first half, the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and his teammates were unable to generate much momentum. When it mattered most, though, he delivered.

Besides the clutch first-down, Rocco Becht also had a hand in creating Iowa State's other most memorable plays. He threw a 23-yard beauty to Dominic Overby to get the scoring started, launched a 24-yarder to Brett Eskildsen late in the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie and then stretched the Cyclones' lead to 24-14 with a seven-yard rushing score.

Although the Wildcats helped their opponent's cause by making a few unsuccessful gambles, including a puzzling one to go for it on fourth-and-1 on their own 30 (Becht ran into the end zone shortly after), Becht and company capitalized on their opportunities and effectively handled the pressure.

Week Zero is all about putting the spotlight on teams and players that sometimes get lost in the shuffle. Mission accomplished.