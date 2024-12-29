The Philadelphia Flyers traveled to California for the first time this season, taking on the Anaheim Ducks in a matinee matchup at Honda Center. The Flyers, who had lost four of five games, got 32 saves from Samuel Ersson and a goal by Noah Cates for the fifth consecutive game.

But one key play during the game ent Flyers fans into a frenzy online. Former fifth-overall Flyers draft pick Cutter Gauthier, who was traded to the Ducks last season after requesting to be moved from Philadelphia, hooked potential Rookie of the Year candidate Matvei Michkov while attempting to retrieve the puck in the corner.

Understandably still unhappy with Gauthier's decision to spurn their franchise, Flyers fans let him have it on social media.

Flyers fans are known for their passion, and Gauthier's trade request after initially being thought of as a key piece of the team's future is still lingering.

Flyer coach John Tortorella fired right back at Cutter Gauthier before the game

Gauthier would admit beforehand that it was a game he had circled on his calendar.

“Obviously, with all that happened, it's definitely been a game circled on my calendar, and I'm super excited to play,” he said. “It's been a lot of anticipation leading up to the game, so I'm ready to go out there and play my game.”

“I feel like all of it's just media, and all of it's noise. The more and more you listen to that, the more you get inside your own head and let it affect your play.”

But Flyers coach John Tortorella clearly wasn't interested in talking about it.

“I don't give a s**t what he says,” Tortorella answered. “I'm not interested in answering any questions about Cutter Gauthier. I don't wish anything bad on the kid. I'm not going to answer any questions on it.”

The Flyers will look to make it two wins in a row when they continue their California road trip with a game against the Los Angeles Kingson Monday night.