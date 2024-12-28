The Philadelphia Flyers are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks later on Saturday afternoon, and it will feature former Flyers draft pick Cutter Gauthier taking on his former club.

As you may remember, he was the fifth overall selection by the Flyers in 2022 but requested to be traded last season; Gauthier was moved to the Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

According to Gauthier, it was a game that he's been looking forward to, via The Score.

“Obviously, with all that happened, it's definitely been a game circled on my calendar and I'm super excited to play,” he said. “It's been a lot of anticipation leading up to the game, so I'm ready to go out there and play my game.”

“I feel like all of it's just media, and all of it's noise. The more and more you listen to that, the more you get inside your own head and let it affect your play.”

But in his classic trademark gruff style, Tortorella responded as only he could.

“I don't give a s**t what he says,” Tortorella answered. “I'm not interested in answering any questions about Cutter Gauthier. I don't wish anything bad on the kid, I'm not going to answer any questions on it.”

The Flyers and Ducks face off at 4:00 PM EST from Honda Center in Anaheim.

Cutter Gauthier requested a trade from the Flyers last season

According to Flyers team president Keith Jones, Gauthier didn't want to play for Philadelphia despite being the fifth overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, via Sportsnet.

“He didn't want to be a Flyer, so we had to come up with a plan and, fortunately, we were able to execute on that plan,” Jones said.

In 33 games with the Ducks so far this season, Gauthier has four goals and 10 assists.